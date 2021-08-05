A Cessna 150 two-seater plane crashed near Banning Municipal Airport last Friday morning, killing its two occupants.
No one on the ground was injured.
Authorities received calls about the downed plane just northwest of the airport around 9:30 a.m. on July 30, according to the FAA.
According to Riverside County News Source, the victims were two men in their 20s from Big Bear.
A small fire ignited at the scene, but was extinguished quickly according to CalFire.
“At this early stage of an investigation, the NTSB does not state a cause, but will provide factual information when available,” National Transportation Safety Board Media Relations representative Jennifer Gabris told the Record Gazette in statement. “Investigations involving fatalities take between a year and 24 months to complete.”
NTSB’s investigators will document the scene, examine the aircraft, analyze radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, according to Gabris. “NTSB will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation.”
The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration do not release names of those involved in accidents.
The owners of Skydive West Coast, a parachute jumping enterprise based at the airport, told fans via social media that the plane did not involve any of their instructors or jumpers.
According to those familiar with the situation that interacted with them, a person posted “It looked like they tried to land and then went back up and all of a sudden it flipped downward.”
Skydive West Coast, owned by Robbie and Tanya Spencer, posted “It’s a very sad day for all involved. Two people died in a crash. Two people with relatives that are now hurting. While we want you to know it isn’t our pilot or jumpers, we would still like people to show respect for fellow aviators that lost their lives today.”
