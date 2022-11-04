Six candidates are vying for three spots on Beaumont’s city council, including two incumbents.
Here is a snapshot of those in the running:
Sedrick Bedolla
Planning Commissioner Sedrick Bedolla finds public service to be “a noble calling” that he is attempting to fulfill.
An Air Force veteran who is running for his first seat as an elected official, Bedolla holds a doctorate of business administration from Walden University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
He’s a father of five that coaches for AYSO, and serves on its board of directors. He works as director of respiratory care and neurology at Eisenhower Health, and serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Master of Health Administration and Healthcare Management at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
He hopes to use his experience to focus on infrastructure, including a turn signal at First Street and Beaumont Avenue; and will push for financing of street widening at Oak Valley, Cherry Valley and Beaumont Avenue bridges.
“I have no agenda and no conflicts. I only want to be a voice to improve the city for everyone,” says Bedolla, who was appointed to the Beaumont Planning Commission in February. Since he moved to Beaumont in 2015, he has observed “rapid growth, seemingly without regard to the effect on the city and the living conditions around the schools, horrible traffic and projects like the Portrero bridge completed with limited purpose when there are other needs” such as those projects already listed, as well as expanded space for community wellness activities, refurbishment of downtown, and partnering with organizations to address the homeless situation.
“I have a business and management background, frequently working with multidisciplinary teams to find solutions to complex problems,” he said. “I’ve spent my adult life serving our country; my professional life helping the sick and serving our youth; and now I would like to spend my energy helping to better the city.”
Ron Roy
Ron Roy has regularly stood up for causes that he believes makes Beaumont a better place to live, from fighting against a proliferation of warehouses and seeking safer bike lanes, to diversified land uses and economic and local food opportunities, to safer neighborhoods.
He realizes potential in small businesses that generate wealth created locally, that cater to customers who appreciate higher quality housing development.
While it is his first attempt at running for public office, he has consistently spoken up at city council meetings against mega-warehouses, and encouraged commuter link bus service between Beaumont and the San Bernardino Transit Center, and continues to find a similar multi-modal transit service to Palm Desert.
He was involved in convincing city council to lower Mello-Roos taxes in his improvement area.
Roy says that, should he be elected, he will strive for a city that “never becomes a warehouse town,” and will fight for diverse land uses and economic opportunity; and support local businesses.
“Our current council has had its chance. Now it’s my turn,” starting with term limits, Roy says. “I will give residents of Beaumont a progressive vote that’s been sorely absent on the council, and fight for the quality of life and the right type of future with more balanced land use, safer neighborhoods and resident-oriented solutions,” Roy said. “I don’t doubt that many residents believe Beaumont’s just fine. I don’t. I can take Beaumont on a far different, more original and creative road to prosperity and way of life in a way where Beaumont’s families live better, live richer, their children and youth have vastly more opportunities to fulfill their fullest potential.”
Jessica Voigt
It started as a dream, when Jessica Voigt told her husband Tim, a battalion chief for CalFire, that he will one day be married to the mayor.
As someone who has never run for public office before, she assures a fresh perspective: “I am coming to this position without an agenda, I see the current council as lacking a woman’s perspective,” she said. “As a mother, nurse and leader in healthcare, I have an edge that others are not able to provide. As a first responder family, we know all too well the sacrifices necessary to serve the public.”
Voigt served as an emergency room nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center for more than a decade, and worked part-time as a critical care nurse for AMR and in the emergency room at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in history from California State University, San Bernardino, and a Master of Science degree in nursing from Walden University.
She now serves as director of nursing at Desert Oasis Healthcare.
Should Voigt be elected, she imagines focusing on advancing public safety, traffic improvement and development of local business.
“I know the importance of change to push a project or maybe help to elevate the city,” Voigt says. “I am running to continue to move the positive trajectory of this city forward.”
David Castaldo
Business owner and former city councilman and San Gorgonio Pass Water District board member David Castaldo has had things planned out since graduating from Yucaipa High School in 1979 after he joined his father’s Beaumont-based company AC Propane.
A couple years later Castaldo became a lifelong Republican, voting for Ronald Reagan when he became old enough to vote, and married his dream girl Vandelina, his bride of 33 years.
He is a member of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, and has been a planning commissioner as well as a council member.
“I live in Beaumont, work in Beaumont; my children and grandchildren live in Beaumont. I will die in Beaumont, and be buried next to my parents in Desert Lawn” cemetery, Castaldo says. “My strengths as a candidate are that I’m experienced and can hit the ground running without a learning curve.”
If elected back into office, he will fight to reduce traffic congestion around Highland Springs, Pennsylvania Avenue, First Street and California Avenue; and pressure Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG) to contribute $60 million in transportation uniform mitigation fees (TUMF) that he believes Beaumont is entitled to, particularly to address improvements to Gilman Springs Road and the proposed Portrero bypass.
He will fight against zone changes that would benefit “out-of-town greedy developers.”
He would advocate for improvements to benefit the police department, and look for solutions to reduce vagrancy.
“I want to create a better environment for local small businesses to flourish and succeed,” he says.
Lloyd White
Incumbent Mayor Lloyd White has been twice elected to council, in 2014 and 2018, initially coming aboard as the city began its recovery from a corruption scandal that afflicted the outgoing city administration.
Under his watch, the city settled a $60 million WRCOG judgment and helped turn the city’s finances around in 2015 from near bankruptcy to a more comfortable $17 million surplus today.
While on city council, the city created a Street Maintenance Department that has improved 152 lane miles around Beaumont’s streets; added a canine unit to the police department, as well as three additional motor officer positions (among others); oversaw a $100 million upgrade of the city’s wastewater treatment facility; and witnessed the planning and commencement of a new fire station.
White points out that the city has also restructured community facilities districts and saved 12,000 homeowners nearly $4 million in annual Mello-Roos taxes.
Should White be reelected, he intends to see through projects that have begun, including the widening of Pennsylvania Avenue, along with an added grade separation at the rail lines; upgrading freeway interchanges at Highland Springs and Oak Valley Parkway; extending Second Street; and design and construction of a new police headquarters.
“I believe our experience and success on council makes me and Mike Lara stand out compared to our challengers,” White says. “My tenure representing Beaumont on the Riverside County Transportation Commission has resulted in being selected as second vice-chair, and I would continue providing Beaumont with a strong voice advocating for bringing county resources to address infrastructure needs of the Pass area.”
Mike Lara
Mike Lara was initially elected to city council in 2014, just as the city was emerging from a corruption scandal fromw which Lara and fellow council members helped the city recover.
During his time on the council, the city has corrected an $11 million deficit that nearly swept the city into bankruptcy, and now Beaumont has a more comfortable cushion with a $17 million surplus; additional police officers and a K-9 unit has been added to the police department; the city has developed a capital improvement plan; created a finance committee for oversight and transparency; and Beaumont has witnessed more than 150 lane miles of improvements to city streets, and has begun construction on Fire Station 106.
If reelected, Lara intends to prioritize street paving and maintenance; complete design and secure funding of the railroad grade separation at Pennsylvania Avenue; continue to improve city parks; oversee improvements to the veterans and public safety memorial at city hall; complete design and construction of the new police station; and get the city to purchase an additional fire truck.
“I will monitor and assess the effectiveness of the ambitious work we’ve accomplished over the past eight years, including public safety, financial stability, fiscal transparency and responsible growth in housing and business development,” Lara says. “The fact that I have been a lifelong resident of Beaumont and a councilmember for the past eight years gives me unique perspective on identifying the needs of our community. The current council has worked diligently to bring together stakeholders and the community to solve issues facing our city and the Pass area. Beaumont has a vibrant future and I want to keep us evolving and thriving, to keep Beaumont a city elevated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.