Shooting

An officer inspects a scene of an alleged shooting in Banning near Repplier Park.

 Ana Rivera

On Dec. 1, shortly before 11 in the morning Banning Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired in the area of the 300 block of West George Street.

Officers arrived within a minute of those calls and determined that a shooting had occurred at the location, and the suspects had fled prior to officers’ arrival.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or could offer additional information to provide are encouraged to contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.

More from this section

Shots fired in Banning

Shots fired in Banning

On Dec. 1, shortly before 11 in the morning Banning Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired in the area of the 300 block of West George Street.

