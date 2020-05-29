Homeowners who rent single occupancy residences for short-term stays may resume operations in Riverside County. Operators should implement safety precautions and disinfectant protocols outlined in the local guidance developed by the Riverside County Economic Recovery Task Force.
“This is another step forward in the reopening process and supports hospitality, a pillar of the Fourth District economy,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Rental properties can be safe environments for guests to stay in while providing income to families.”
This allowance does not include hotels, motels and inns, which the State of California has prohibited as part of the statewide stay-at-home order. However, in alignment with other Southern Californian counties, short-term vacation rentals at single occupancy homes may resume.
“This guidance will help provide clarity to those short-term vacation rental businesses that are not included in other orders and guidance,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Business owners should take all steps necessary to ensure the safety for their guests and employees.”
The Riverside County guidance includes the following:
Rentals allowed in private homes where the guest rents the entire home and does not share any common areas with others. Home-sharing is not allowed.
No events or group gatherings are permitted until approved by the State of California. Only guests registered for the home should be on premise.
Complete a deep cleaning after each rental, using products and protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ensure a 24-hour reservation gap between when a guest departs and a new arrival.
Some cities may have further restrictions regarding short-term vacation rentals. This guidance does not change any restrictions those jurisdictions have put in place.
