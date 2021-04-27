Ledrew Lee of Banning has been arrested in connection to an April 14 shooting into a residence on West Ramsey Street in Banning.
At the time of the shooting, two adults and an infant were in the residence, according to Banning Police Department.
At the time of his arrest, police confiscated an AR-15 that Ledrew had in his possession following a police pursuit, when Ledrew crashed his vehicle and injuring his three juvenile children who were in the vehicle with him.
Ledrew was arrested on April 26 and booked into the Riverside County Jail for shooting into dwelling, possession of an illegal assault weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm on person or in a vehicle.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
