The apprehension of a suspect in front of Nicolet Middle School Friday forced the school, along with Central Elementary School, to go on lockdown as a precaution.
Law enforcement personnel led by Banning Police Department and the Gang Enforcement Team apprehended Selman Domonguez, 29, of Banning without incident.
Domonguez is alleged to have shot a victim who showed up at the emergency room on Nov. 20 at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
The shooting incident took place in the 400 block of West Wilson Street in Banning shortly before 1 p.m.
Officers arrived within one minute of the shooting being reported and found evidence of the incident, though witnesses told officers that both the victim and Domonguez had left the scene.
When Domonguez was arrested, he was in possession of a gun, though officers could not confirm whether it was the same weapon used in the Nov. 20 shooting.
Domonguez was arrested Nov. 22 and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
Students at Nicolet were finishing up their annual Turkey Trot as nearly a dozen patrol cars pulled up in front of the school to apprehend Domonguez.
Students were sent to their seventh period classrooms, since it was a community event and not a in-school incident, according to Felicia Adkins, director of Education Services for Banning Unified School District.
Students at Central in Nicolet were subject to lockdowns at the campuses “for precautionary measures.”
The arrest had for the most part been finished by school dismissal time, though Nicolet instructed visitors to pick up students behind the school along George Street.
