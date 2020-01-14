Banning Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired on Friday, with one person killed in the area of 4th Street and Wilson Street.
When the officers arrived at the 400 block of W. Wilson Street, they found the male victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed a subject on a bicycle arrived in the 400 block of W. Wilson Street, had a brief conversation with the victim, removed a firearm from their person and shot the victim.
The victim will not be identified at this time, pending next of kin notification.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
