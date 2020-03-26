Shooting in Beaumont leaves one dead

On March 18, the Beaumont Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Myrl Drive in the city of Beaumont.
Officers arrived and located a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds.
The male victim died at the scene and the female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses reported observing two suspects wearing dark hoodies leave the residence on foot.
Officers conducted a thorough search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
This investigation is ongoing, further details will not be released at this time.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant Harris at (951)769-8500.
Information may also be provided anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org or via our website at beaumontpd.org.
