Shhh. Banning’s secret regarding the airport is out

A vague, but potentially exciting announcement from Banning’s city manager Doug Schulze at the end of the Oct. 27 Banning city council meeting suggests that a developer with sizeable assets has an interest in the Banning Municipal Airport property.
Schulze explained that details have to remain confidential, but needed authority to enter into an exclusive negotiated agreement with San Diego-based Grandave Capital, LLC for a potential master lease for the property.
According to the city, representatives from the firm approached the city regarding proposed development for the location at 200 S. Hathaway Street.
Schulze promised that a “public announcement is planned soon,” and that the developer is confident that it has access to financing for such an undertaking.
The agreement would be necessary for the developer to engage in discussions with the city.
Schulze said that the FAA has been consulted, and reported that early indications were that the FAA “was positive regarding the project.”
Schulze has explained during a previous council meeting that the Airport Land Use Commission governs a wide swath of the city’s air space that includes Banning’s downtown area, that restricts certain kinds of activities and development from taking place — from the size of buildings to the number of people and employees that can be in a building or at an event within the commission’s sphere of influence.
The commission also impacts portions of the Morongo reservation.
Banning’s negotiation agreement would maintain that the airport continue its current operations.
Schulze indicated that the proposed development would bring a substantial number of quality jobs to Banning.
Councilman Kyle Pingree asked for an approximation of just how many jobs Schulze was hinting at; Schulze answered “thousands.”
Based on a consultation with Diamond Bar-based HdL Companies, the city began moving towards closing down its airport in 2017 to find a more viable use for the 187-acre site, which — like many municipal airports nationally — has experienced a decline in general aviation activity, with an exception of business generated by Skydive West Coast, whose retail skydiving and parachute jumping operations are based at the airport.
If Banning succeeds in being granted permission to close down its airport for conversion to other uses, it will have to repay any recent grants provided by the FAA, which at this point is roughly $1 million, according to the city.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4856 x114.
