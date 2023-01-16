Not since summer had Banning experienced a full city council, as then-mayor Kyle Pingree resigned last July in anticipation of moving to Arizona.
Pingree’s successor Rick Minjares was sworn in on Sept. 6, 2022.
Later Mary Hamlin, who had defeated two former mayors in order to win her seat on the council, resigned Sept. 9, 2022 as a recall election of her seat had qualified for the ballot.
Her support to approve a zone change that allowed for a large warehouse to be built near Sun Lakes Country Club, which is the majority of District 3, led to her eventual recall by voters on Dec. 13 by special election.
Tuesday night at the Jan. 10 Banning city council meeting, Hamlin’s successor Sheri Flynn — the woman credited with leading the recall effort against Hamlin — was sworn in, having received the higher number of votes in District 3’s special election in which 2,576 voters approved Hamlin’s recall. Flynn received 1,719 votes, surpassing her only opponent for the position, Michelle Walter, who received 958.
Councilmembers Reuben Gonzales and Rick Minjares, the newer members of the council, shook Flynn’s hand as she made her way across the dais to her seat.
It was the “First time we’ve had a full council in a while, so this is exciting,” Mayor Alberto Sanchez said, as he officially welcomed Flynn and Gonzales, who won his seat in November’s election.
Flynn observed the announcement of this month’s Banning Beautification Award to Rite Aid for its exemplary property appearance; then she was ushered into her first closed session meeting to hear discussions on property and labor negotiations.
