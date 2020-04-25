Banning can now begin vetting homeless individuals to vie for one of 20 shed-sized shelters that have been set up in the 1900 block of East Ramsey Street in what the city is referring to as the Ramsey Street Village.
Thus begins the next chapter in Banning’s quest to alleviate the city’s homeless situation.
The project is being funded by refundable and reimbursable Community Development Block Grants and FEMA funds.
The 64 square-foot mini-cottages are built by former homeless individuals, recovering addicts and previously incarcerated individuals who are given “a second chance” as employees at Everett, Wash.-based Pallet Shelter, which builds them and ships them ready to build.
They are secure, have electrical hookups, and are easy to erect, and were delivered to the city at the end of last week.
They do not come equipped with plumbing.
The city will provide portable restrooms on site.
For now, it will be a pilot program, according to City Manager Doug Schulze. If the project is deemed successful, the city will hook up the village of cottages to the city’s electrical grid; but the city is going to wait a couple of months to see how things pan out.
Schulze is wary, but optimistic: individuals who wish to take advantage of the program have to abide by the city’s rules that they cannot engage in drugs or alcohol, or have a history of violence.
Those stipulations will likely discourage some homeless individuals from opting to participate, Schulze points out.
And, as a pilot program, it is not intended to be a long-term solution for Banning’s homeless problem — unless it proves overwhelmingly successful.
As Schulze explains, “In order for law enforcement to help address the problem, we needed beds.”
The shelters come with fold down beds with mattresses. All bedding amenities like sheets and pillows have to be donated; the nonprofit group Faith In Action (FIA) has been struggling to do fundraising to provide those materials — and to help pay for utilities once they come online.
Each shelter could accommodate a couple of people, but in light of the pandemic, the only reason more than one person would be permitted to stay in the same unit together is if they’re related, Schulze says.
Schulze brought the matter up during the city’s April 14 virtual council meeting.
Mayor Daniela Andrade wanted to know, “If this program is not working, these portable shelters can be folded back up and sold, but the homeless will resume their roaming lifestyles and the fires of abandoned buildings” could continue, she said.
Mayor pro tem Colleen Wallace responded, “They’re going to be on my side of town with me. They’re not harming anyone. I believe it’s not going to be a problem. I have faith in the Lord, so I know it will not be a problem.”
The mayor wanted to know if the shelters would be dedicated to homeless folks who have ties to Banning.
Schulze reported that there are nearly 75 known homeless individuals in Banning, many who had either grown up here or moved here and became displaced.
“This situation is intended to focus on those who have been living in an abandoned building on Ramsey” Street, referring to nearly 30 people who were evicted from an otherwise vacant commercial building along Ramsey Street near the Banning Justice Center.
“More than likely people will turn down shelter offers due to the rules” the city has stipulated as a caveat for living in them, Schulze said. “They will have to sign an agreement, and we will do our best to vet Banning residents” who might need such accommodations.
To see if it will work, “I would like to see it effective for three to six months, but it will be operated on a month-to-month basis,” Schulze said.
Banning chose to work with Pallet Shelters after the county was reluctant to part with their entire hotel voucher program budget of $400,000 which would have provided hotel rooms for a number of homeless individuals — for a few days.
Five trailers that would have accommodated several homeless individuals that had been planned for installation on Charles Street by the city’s former animal shelter also fell through, since the property did not have enough space for them.
According to Pallet Shelter, the units have a starting cost of $4,900 each, are equipped with lockable doors and openable windows, integrated shelving for storage, and are capable of providing heat, air conditioning and lights once they are hooked up to a grid, and can accommodate two bunk beds with mattresses.
The company emphasizes three reasons for not including plumbing.
Primarily, it significantly reduces costs and the amount of time for setup — a matter of an hour or so for one unit, as opposed to days if plumbing was involved.
“When it’s time to clean the bathroom, a custodian or site manager doesn’t need to disturb shelter residents,” and instead can focus on cleaning a communal restroom.
Such communal amenities — which work fine for camps, school dormitories and national parks, the company points out — helps residents of a village to establish networks and forces them to meet people.
“Combined with social services, this community becomes their network of care, which is proven to help the homeless achieve stability and reduce relapse,” according to the company.
And, according to the company, “A shelter with a communal restroom is more humane than a tent without any restroom.”
Schulze is not worried about people taking advantage of “squatter’s rights,” which involve people who demonstrate tenancy raising legal challenges to being evicted from a property.
Schulze says that it the program needs to be terminated, the city has the right to give anyone staying in the shelters a 30-day notice to vacate.
“I just ask that Banning give it a chance,” Schulze says. “It is important that the community understands that the Ramsey Street Village will be a partnership with the city, the county, HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, our community’s nonprofits, and the support of the private sector. The objective is not to put up a bunch of shelters and forget about this group of people, but to provide services and support to help them transition into more permanent housing and, when appropriate, employment.”
Rosa Gascoigne, president of Faith In Action, says “It is a great achievement for Banning to be able to have the homeless gathered in one location. It will be easier to provide services that will help them regain their dignity and self-worth, and eventually become self-sufficient and productive citizens.”
Donations to support FIA’s assistance of homeless accommodations are tax-deductible and may be sent to treasurer Suzanne Plaza, 6064 Pebble Beach Dr., Banning, CA. 92220, and inquiries may be sent to rgascoigne@dc.rr.com, or by calling (951) 845-7219.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.