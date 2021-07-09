BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
By day two of Banning’s animal shelter reopening after a decade-long hiatus, there were already a handful of animals awaiting owners to find them, or new owners to adopt them.
Several kittens — 10 in all — seemingly from the same litter lounged in three cages.
In a kennel all to herself, a cheerful pitbull, Darla, craved some loving.
“We could really use some more volunteers,” noted Julie Wallace, a volunteer from Hemet.
She points out that, while the shelter is officially open, there is still a lot of clean-up to do, lots of donated food and equipment that needs to be moved and stored, and beautification and landscaping to catch up on.
As temperatures hovered close to 100 degrees, City Councilman Kyle Pingree was up on one of the building’s roofs, working on some HVAC equipment.
To be more specific, “We need some strong people,” Hemet volunteer Barbara Shields said. “People who can help lift things,” such as bags of dog food and kitty litter.
Shields is a fulltime mom: she has two dogs, three cats, and a three-legged desert tortoise she calls Hip Hop. That’s in addition to fostering five kittens.
In a message Tuesday: “It has been a whirlwind of a week,” said Amber Schlieder, CEO of ARE Rescue (pronounced phonetically as Ae Are EE), the Hemet-based nonprofit that won the five-year lease and service agreement to run the shelter for the city. “Opening has gone wonderfully, and the community has welcomed us. We are very happy to announce that we have already reunited six animals with their owners,” having extended hours on July 4 through midnight, and until 8 p.m. for the two days that followed. Schlieder reports that three stray dogs were being housed over the weekend, though as of Wednesday morning two had been reunited with their humans.
“Banning Police Department has been phenomenal, and it is our pleasure to work with such a dedicated team,” Schlieder said, since the Police Department handles animal control calls.
One dog that was hit by a car had been released to ARE, and the shelter is hoping to fundraise to assist with the costs of its upcoming surgery.
On a more cheerful note she reports “One of the stray dogs that we were able to reunite got a ride home from our volunteer doggy chauffeur — a program that we offer and need volunteers for,” which primarily benefits lost dogs being returned to seniors and other individuals who may be unable to drive, or have limited means for travel.
The shelter does not pick up animals; that is a task for the city’s animal control division, via the Police Department.
Banning’s animal shelter currently does not have Internet or phone service, but it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Pet owners seeking lost animals are encouraged to visit.
The shelter is located at 2444 Charles St.
Pictures of strays brought into the shelter are posted to lost and found groups on Facebook; pet owners who are missing animals are encouraged to bring down a couple of flyers depicting their pets.
The shelter uses a Google text number (voice messages may not be returned) of (951) 708-1280, though cell and Internet service for phones at the shelter can be spotty.
Messages may also be sent to info@arerescue.org .
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
