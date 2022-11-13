Occasionally when she is back in her district, Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh invites locals to hear the latest on what she is working on in Sacramento.
At her latest forum, held Oct. 27, Bogh requested that guests form a discussion circle, explaining that, from her experience as a former teacher, the method would be more conducive to conversations than the auditorium-style setup of plastic folding chairs that awaited her when she arrived at the Beaumont Civic Center.
One of her goals for the town hall meeting: with so much going on in Sacramento, she noted “Senators receive a lot of e-mails and comments. Between January and September I fly to Sacramento usually on Mondays, maybe fly back Thursday evenings,” as like many Californians, she still has a family at home in Yucaipa, with her husband Greg and their 16-year-old son.
Due to the latest census and districting, “I lost a third of my district,” Bogh said. “My districts are my children. I get to know their issues. To lose any of them is heartbreaking. We have to think about making sure we’re available to the district,” because “If we’re not readily available, we can’t represent the district,” she points out.
She emphasized that she works hard to “truly try to be out and about to get to know constituents and find out what’s important to them; and find out what legislation is working and what isn’t.”
Sometimes that is an uphill battle in the legislature, she explained, since most elected officials in Sacramento are not familiar with the inner workings of her district.
“The Inland Empire is unique — we’re not like San Francisco or L.A. We are one of the fast-growing areas in the state, as well as the nation. Riverside county is growing, which creates a challenge when it comes to building schools” for instance. “Our advocacy and needs are different,” Bogh said.
Bogh is just one of nine Republicans in a field of 40 senators pushing legislation in Sacramento. When it takes 21 votes to pass legislation, Republicans have to work hard to find common ground with colleagues in the senate.
“There’s an environment of vilifying those who ‘work with the other side,’” she said. “We need to start changing that; without balance, we’re not going to accomplish what needs to be done; it’s imperative as Republicans that we’re productive.”
In the assembly, 80 members representing 450k people; only 19 are republican, and they need 41 votes to pass a piece of legislation.
“We can’t change Sacramento; we have to work for change at home in a way that doesn’t create a toxic environment. That is my number one commitment to you, to hold decorum that our office deserves,” she said.
Town Halls are a means to inform communities and find out from constituents what is or isn’t working. It bothers her when she has a sense that constituents don’t feel that their voice is being heard.
Yet, she enthusiastically puts in 10-14-hour days, and is “committed to doing a good job for you, and I hope I serve you well. Half of my bills will automatically die, ‘just because,’ and comes down to leadership, which is important for everyone to know,” Bogh said.
Concerns that she expressed regarding legislative hurdles include attempts to increase healthcare capacity and streamline the ability to get licenses in healthcare without compromising capacity to perform the tasks and train.
Always on the horizon is tackling mental health and getting resources to homeless individuals.
“As we think about policy, think about it in a way that addresses the roots of problems,” which is in the back of her mind when she votes. “People are afraid to oppose bills because of optics and unintended consequences,” she said.
Anita Worthen, an advocate for veterans programs in the Pass area, wanted to know what funding was available to address freeways as area experiences explosive growth.
Bogh explained that her office assessed infrastructure needs of the Inland Empire and requested $2 billion to be set aside toward those needs; members of the committee complained about potential for urban sprawl and preferred to invest toward more high-density and more green planning, more use of bicycles, and explained that she has been negotiating with the caucus to assist in housing the influx of those from LA and Orange County, but the Inland Empire needs others in the caucus to help this area to build the infrastructure that will help accommodate them.
“They don’t want to see more freeways being built,” Bogh said. “We’re changing the mindset and the way the IE is viewed.”
Banning City Councilman Rick Minjares noted that CalTrans can take a decade just to move decisions along when it comes to small communities such as Beaumont/Banning/Cabazon, and said that CalTrans districts need to be smaller.
Bogh addressed a legislative policy in place that prevents the sharing to parents of medical records of procedures being done on minors, previously intended not to have health care centers be placed in schools; she expressed concern “that we have emancipated our children’s healthcare; as a parent I’m not comfortable that my 16-year-old is capable of making medical decisions on their own, yet that bill is law. A child can receive transgender care without parental consent?” she asked incredulously. “California is creating an environment that if you don’t’ support it, you’re anti-LGBTQ,” and said that she sees irony in California not being willing to charge those under 26 with committing crimes because they’re not physiologically developed enough to understand their deeds, but 12-year-olds apparently are developed enough to make life-altering decisions regarding their bodies, based on currently approved legislation.
She advocates local school boards to empower parental involvement, and feels that the state has more authority over a child than their family unit.
Ron Rader, a member of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital board, said that Bogh “is a close friend of mine; it’s always a pleasure to be with her,” and came to the meeting with his wife Bette.
“I’ve heard her before, but this was more detailed; she tries to work with others, and I do believe there are people in Sacramento who believe in doing the right thing and just do what’s right, and I’m confident she works with those who do what’s best for the people.”
“She’s always very gracious to her democratic foes, she’s a dynamic personality, and I appreciate the bills she’s tried to get through that benefit all of us. I appreciate that she tries to find people who look to find middle ground with her,” Rader said.
Heidi Strikwerda, a Yucaipa educator and University of Redlands adjunct professor who is running for the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District’s board of trustees, said, “Many of the issues that were presented are also issues found in education today. Sen. Bogh expressed being a strong parent’s rights advocate, concerned about mental health, and the infrastructure in the Inland Empire, which also affects the well-being and life for people in our community. I was overwhelmed with the amount of care that Rosilicie expressed as a representative, and I relate to her as a mother and an administrator.”
“I appreciate her willingness to work with people regardless of party affiliation — it shows she really wants what’s best for the community,” she added.
