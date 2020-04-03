Sen. Mike Morrell will host a town hall meeting on how the Small Business Administration can help business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town hall meeting will take place by phone at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 3. You may listen in by calling 877-692=8957 and entering Code 9060184.
Topics will include state and federal assistance and two programs, State Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program.
Joining Morrell will be Vincent McCoy, executive director of the Small Business Development Center (Inland Empire) and Assemblyman Jay Ubernolte, who represents the 33rd District.
Questions also may be sent to senator.morrell@senate.us.gov by 11 a.m. Friday.
Call in lines are limited on time.
