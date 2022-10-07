“Hollywood” has expanded beyond California, with the likes of Georgia, New Mexico, New York and Canada embracing Hollywood’s need for content.
Someday Banning could become a significant contributor to all that, as a second studio has approached the city expressing interest in setting down roots there.
As Banning is in the process of working out a deal to host San Diego-based Grandave Studios in an area around the Banning Municipal Airport, the city approved moving forward on an exclusive negotiation agreement with another facility, Super Studios, at the Sept. 27 city council meeting.
Former Ridley Scott and Associates executive producer Angel Gracia, president and founder of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Creative Tank, provided a presentation and participated in the council meeting virtually.
Gracia explained that there is high demand for streaming content as production shifts from traditional TV subscriptions to consumers’ cravings to binge-watch on-demand shows online.
That demand, he said, “Is greater than studios’ abilities to film them.”
It can take six months for sound stages to put out a single season for a show, he explained, and roughly 80 percent of the time the hundreds of people involved in filming episodes are confined inside a sound stage.
“It would take double the time and double the price if you weren’t in a fully controlled environment” such as the self-contained, soundproof, weatherproof stage complexes Gracia’s partners are pitching to the city.
He refers to those complexes as “clusters,” which include the sound stages and the matrix of lighting and sound equipment that hangs above and around the sets.
Clusters can “fit entire teams for a series that allow for full privacy and control of their productions from beginning to end of their contracts, which is usually six months to a year.”
Gracia is proposing four clusters to accommodate four such clients, which include adjacent production offices and mill studios to supply set construction.
There would be lounge spaces and café space so production employees and cast members would not have to go far for basic amenities during filming.
“A show like ‘SWAT’ can occupy two-and-a-half of these clusters, because the shows are not all equal. They tend to grow as they are successful, they grow in size.”
Each cluster, according to Gracia, can employee 300 or more people, many who will want to live nearby.
“More than 60 percent of the crew is labor, and this is what you want to nurture and develop locally,” Gracia said, working good-paying union jobs that average upward $1,800 a week for grips, electric, camera operators, sound people, makeup artists, hair and wardrobe, among others.
Gracia has brought together a group of filmmakers “who want to design stages that are ideal for the production of TV series” that can also be used for movies and other productions.
Gracia anticipates revenues reaped by the city could exceed $5 million in the first year alone.
He concluded by saying “The dream would be to set up a trade school, because we can train people in production, cinematography, art direction, special effects, sound — these are the best way to get into the business.”
The production studio is proposed to be at a 30-acre site south of the airport between Westward Street and Charles Street, not far from a water treatment facility.
Gracia’s presentation was self-explanatory enough that it generated little discussion and no questions from city council, which signed off with a unanimous 4-0 vote to allow the city manager to proceed with developing an exclusive negotiated agreement between Super Studios and the city.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.