It started with just a couple a day after visiting a veterinarian’s office, realizing there was a need, and as word got out, it evolved into an effort to make several a day for Skydive West Coast owners Tanya and Robbie Spencer.
When both sewing machines in their office — based at the Banning Municipal Airport, are working — they work diligently to supply their 100 percent cotton masks, complete with an extra pocket to insert a filter, racing to finish 120 one weekend, as requests started coming in from the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Nevada State Police (Mrs. Spencer used to work for them), a senior facility, and a growing list on a white board has filled up with several entities waiting for mask donations.
She says that Skydive West Coast, which does not normally have a supply of fabrics and such materials, accepts donations of any kind — from Venmo contributions to “fabric and TP,” she jokes.
Cherry Berry Quilts in Calimesa has made it really simple and convenient: volunteers let the company know they will be dropping by to pick up supplies; Cherry Berry leaves an envelop with their name on it on a table outside the front of their store that includes enough materials to make 12 masks, which Banning volunteer Lynn Hammer has been among many to step up and help.
The shop shared a video on how to make the masks with its customers.
Volunteers then let them know they will be returning with their finished products; the store’s employees retrieve them, disinfect them and send them off to Masks For the Frontline, a nonprofit run by Beaumont resident Natalie Haynes, which then coordinates their distribution.
“There seems to have been an unbelievable response,” Hammer says.
