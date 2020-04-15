Some businesses that have been momentarily shuttered have repurposed their raison d’être, as making masks for the medical community and first responders has become a massive moment.
Tanya Spencer’s 12-hour days have not recently involved jumping out of airplanes with customers through Skydive West Coast, based at Banning Municipal Airport.
Instead, she and her husband Robbie have occupied their time sitting at two sewing machines in their office and making masks.
It started with just a couple a day after visiting a veterinarian’s office, realizing there was a need, and as word got out, it evolved into an effort to make several a day.
When both sewing machines are working, they can work diligently to construct at least 30 a day, supplying their 100 percent cotton masks — complete with an extra pocket to insert a filter.
A couple of weekends ago they raced to finish 120 for a single order, as requests started coming in from the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Nevada State Police (Mrs. Spencer used to work for them), a senior facility, and others on a growing list on a white board that has filled up with several entities waiting for mask donations.
She says that Skydive West Coast, which does not normally have a supply of fabrics and such materials, accepts donations of any kind — from Venmo contributions to “fabric and TP,” she jokes.
Lynn Hammer of Banning is a regular customer at Cherry Berry Quilts in Calimesa.
The company sent out messages to their 3,000-strong constituency asking if anyone wanted to help sew masks if Cherry Berry provided the materials.
Hammer is among hundreds who responded.
A message she received last weekend expressed “All you mask brigade volunteers are incredible!!! After Saturday we’ve topped 3,600 masks donated to date” in just one week’s time.
“There seems to have been an unbelievable response,” Hammer says. And, Cherry Berry made it really simple and convenient: volunteers let the company know they will be dropping by to pick up supplies; Cherry Berry leaves an envelop with their name on it on a table outside the front of their store that includes enough materials to make 12 masks.
The shop shared a video on how to make the masks with its customers.
Volunteers then let them know they will be returning with their finished products; the store’s employees retrieve them, disinfect them and send them off to Masks For the Frontline, a nonprofit run by Beaumont resident Natalie Haynes, which then coordinates their distribution.
“This needs to be done, and we have the resources” between their Calimesa and Bakersfield shops, says Randy Shaffer. “My wife and I were watching the news and wondering how we could help” the overwhelmed first responders and medical professionals who desperately need face masks as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. “Your heart bleeds for them,” Shaffer says.
They received a call from Haynes, who co-owns Heart & Soul Salon in Yucaipa, and started the nonprofit Masks For the Frontline.
She had filters, but did not know how to sew.
She did, however, have connections, and reached out to Shaffer at Cherry Berry Quilts, and to Matt Cathey, vice president of San Bernardino based Brydenscot Metal Products, who provides laser-cut metal for the nose strips that are incorporated into their masks.
“The Shaffers have donated thousands of dollars in material and supplies,” Haynes says. “Our community has donated so graciously to our cause.”
Shaffer points out “It doesn’t cost volunteers anything except their time, and many of our customers are the most generous and giving people.”
A dozen members of Pass Patchers Quilt Guild have also stepped up to answer the call.
Usually the organization is donating quilts for newborns at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, and quilts to veterans, fidget quilts for Alzheimer’s residents at nursing homes.
“We definitely don’t make as many quilts” as they do masks, says Peggy Bigler of Beaumont, who has made at least 100 masks in the past week.
The masks are far quicker to make: Bigler says she can usually make one in about 15 minutes.
As quilters, they have fabric. What they do not typically have an abundance of is elastic.
“No one can find the quarter-inch elastics anywhere, so we’ve been using bias binding tape and making fabric ties,” she explains, which she discovered has a serendipitous advantage.
“Nurses like them compared to masks with elastic straps” which eventually dig into the skin and irritate nurses’ ears, Bigler says.
“This is much different than what we do with Pass Patchers,” says member Janice McGill of Beaumont. “Cherry Berry has been providing materials and we’ve been picking them up and dropping off our masks. No contact with them” physically at all. “They’ve worked their fingers to the bone cutting fabric and metal and plastic, so how can we not help them? We’re all at home anyway, and we like to sew. So, why not?”
