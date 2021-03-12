BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since city manager Doug Schulze was recruited from Bainbridge Island, Wash. to run the city of Banning, stepping into its then-highly toxic political climate that claimed the stints of several other city managers.
In the wake of the city’s petulant political storm swept away Schulze’s predecessors, starting at least in 2014 successively with Andy Takata, Jim Smith, Michael Rock — not to mention a few interims in Homer Troy, former police chief Alex Diaz and Rochelle Clayton — all within just over a decade.
Banning seems happy with Schulze, and was willing to go along with some adjustments to the terms of his formerly three-year contract, set to expire in October.
There were four terms changed in his contract: water services were added to his utility allowance; financing of his job-related laptop, smartphone and hotspot device; increasing his vacation accrual rate; and making his employment contract “permanent.”
The contract now reflects the fact that he has moved out of the gated Sun Lakes Country Club retirement community and purchased a home just outside city limits, in unincorporated county land, giving him room to negotiate having his water services paid for (a value of up to $150 per month) by the city.
His 2018 employment agreement entitled him to $150 credit per month against his residence’s water and electric bills. Now that he no longer technically resides within the city, city council and Schulze negotiated that the utility allowance could be applied to his new residence as long as he was within the city’s water utility service area, and that the allowance would strictly apply to just his water utility bills.
A few residents took issue with that, claiming during a public comment portion of the March 9 Banning city council meeting that Schulze for one did not reside in the city, and that he should be able to afford his own water bills just like other property owners.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis explained that Schulze’s residence qualifies for the agreement since his home is serviced by “the Banning Water Agency.”
Ennis addressed concerns about the fact that discussions were occurring in March as opposed to closer to the contract’s conclusion in October, explaining that if a city manager does not have a guarantee of employment, the city risks that person seeking a job somewhere else during the remaining months.
Ennis clarified that Schulze’s vacation accrual increases to 170 hours annually starting Oct. 1, and 180 hours a year next year.
There is a 400-hour capacity that all city employees max out at before hours no longer accrue.
Some residents expressed concern over the use of the word “indefinite” as part of Schulze’s employment contract.
Ennis explained that it is common practice for municipalities to offer indefinite working terms that remain intact until the contracted individual either retires, resigns, or is terminated.
In those instances there is no severance, unless the individual is terminated without cause, Ennis said.
Schulze told the council that “When I was hired, I was hired at step 6 of a 13-step range. I agreed to accept a position two steps below what I originally requested with the understanding that 5 percent step increases would be given” if he was given good performance evaluations by the city. “Due to the budget situation, I didn’t request the step increases that other employees receive upon good performance evaluations. I did not receive a cost of living adjustment in 2019, but was given a 2.8 percent cost of living adjustment in 2020. In two-and-a-half years I’ve received a single 2.8 percent increase,” leaving close to 15 percent in increases on the table as part of good performance.
Ennis explained that the city manager’s contract is unique and separate from other city employees who negotiate contracts with the city, and that Schulze’s contract does not set a precedence for other employees to follow — such as getting utility credits.
Otherwise, all the other aspects of Schulze’s contract would also have to be applied to other employees’ contracts, and that is not how the contracts work, Ennis explained.
Councilwoman Mary Hamlin said that she researched city manager salaries for other cities of similar sizes, and was comfortable that they were offering Schulze an average salary that was neither near the low end or the high end of her statistics.
Mayor Colleen Wallace read aloud a summary of the recommendations for the final actions on Schulze’s fringe benefits. Councilman David Happe, who participated in the meeting virtually, as did Councilman Alberto Sanchez, motioned to accept Schulze’s contract, seconded by Hamlin, leading to its unanimous passage.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
