Five students from Beaumont High School attended the 2019 Inland Empire Resource Conservation District’s annual speak-off earlier this month, with junior Kiyana Carter winning a first place $250 cash prize.
Students were tasked with writing from the prompt “Why do we need to act to save the monarch butterfly?
What can Resource Conservation Districts do to help?”
The Oct. 3 speak-off took place at the East Valley Water District in Highland.
More than 40 students representing a dozen schools in the Inland Empire competed.
Carter argued that climate change and loss of habitats are killing off monarch butterflies led her to insist that dismissing their loss means the world is also ignoring the plight of other pollinating insects.
“The extinction of the monarch butterfly would likely be followed by the extinction of many other species that provide us with oxygen, not to mention that a disruption in the food chain would be bad to begin with. Now comes the most important question: how can resource conservation districts help, and how can we help? To fight this threat, we would need to take steps to raise milkweed plant populations and fight climate change. Resource Conservation Districts can help by creating butterfly habitats — planting large amounts of milkweed for butterflies to call home.”
Carter was invited to offer the opening speech for the Sept. 12-13 Excellence Through Equity Conference for school district and county administrators held in Indian Wells.
Also competing from Beaumont were freshman Sina Lopez, who won second place, and senior Gavin Altuna, junior Kelly Apen-Martinez and sophomore Taryn Thomas.
Carter will move on to the state competition.
