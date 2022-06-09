Valedictorian speech by Jasmin Torres
I would like to start off by thanking everyone and their families for coming out tonight and supporting us seniors. I am absolutely honored to be standing up here today.
I would like to begin by thanking the Lord for giving me the opportunity to even be up here today and to be able to attend this school. He really has helped me throughout the ups and downs in life. I would also like to thank the school as a whole for challenging me academically and spiritually, and for helping me grow in these areas throughout the years. I’d like to thank Pastor Sydlowski for his leadership and vision of this school.
Next I’d like to thank Mr. S and Mrs. Ruhl for putting in so much hard work, time and effort in leading this school to benefit it’s students and to glorify God. Thank you, Mr. S for giving us all good advice to help us in our futures. And Mrs. Ruhl, although I never had the opportunity to have you as a teacher, I did have you as my coach, and I’m grateful for being able to learn from you.
Next, I’d like to thank all my teachers starting with Mr. Larsen. Thank you for all the fun physics lessons we’ve had this year, and all the life lessons you and the man himself, Dave Ramsey, taught us this year in business math. I’d also like to thank Ms. Willis, even though I only had your class for three days of the week I learned a lot and really enjoyed your lessons. Next, I’d like to thank the Corl’s. Even though you were both only my teachers for this year, you guys have really helped me. Mr. Corl has really been one of the best Bible teachers I’ve ever had. He taught and encouraged us to not only read our lessons but to apply them to our lives, and in history when he taught us to fold an American flag. Thank you for helping us grow spiritually through your lessons. Finally, Mrs. Corl. Thank you for everything you've done for me as a teacher and as a coach. You’ve been a great role model, and have helped me to grow and become a better person. As a coach, you made this past basketball season the most memorable. This season has been, by far, the most fun and enjoyable that I’ve ever played. (And it didn’t hurt that we won the championship this year). -So, again, I’d like to thank each of you for the great impact you’ve had on my life.
Now I’d like to mention my friends for all the laughs and memories we’ve made. First off The Three Stooges: Victoria, Eli and Jaylene. Whether it’s going out for lunch, playing Roblox, or literally just sitting in class, I’m always having a good time with you guys. Amethyst, you never fail to make me laugh and keep me up on the phone on school nights. Crystal and Mariah you guys always support me and I’ve really cherished our friendship over the years.
Finally, I’d like to thank my Tia Daisy and Tio Radames. I’m so grateful for all your love, support, and all the sacrifices you've made throughout the years. Thank you for always being there for me. I really do and will always appreciate it.
Once again I’d like to thank all of you for your love and support. I love and appreciate you all.
Next, my plans for after high school. I’m planning to major in humanities in order to become a social worker. I’m going to attend Crafton Hills College for two years to get my A.A, and then transferring to a university to get my Masters in Social Work.
Now, my fellow seniors, most of us have been here for many, many years. I truly do wish you all success with your plans for your future. Congratulations seniors, we did it.
