spelling bee

Athena Fennell, left, and Jazmine Morales, both of Central Elementary, take first and second place in Banning Unified School District’s spelling bee championship.

 BY DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette

Within just six rounds, Banning Unified School District’s spelling bee winner had emerged.

And for a second year in a row, Central Elementary School fifth-grader Athena Fennell claimed the championship spot, followed by fellow Central Elementary fourth-grader Jazmine Morales.

In the sixth round, Jazmine incorrectly spelled “ferret.”

As the sole contestant in round 7, Athena correctly spelled “hostile” to become the district’s spelling champ, and will represent the district at the county spelling bee on March 23 at the Moreno Valley Recreation Center.

Last year, Athena spelled “criteria” to become champion for her first time.

There were 17 contestants of 19 eligible participating in the Feb. 8 spelling bee, hosted at the Banning High School’s performing arts center, overseen by Head Judge John Stockham and judges Gena Wright and Hannah Johnson.

In the practice round, in which participants are not penalized for missing words, “apron” and “squirm” tripped up spellers.

In Round 1, “shoulder,” “fortune,” “tennis,” “eavesdrop” and “meteor” took out the first contestants from competition.

In Round 2, “demolition,” “miraculous,” “incentive,” “scruple,” “moxie” and “sluggard” eliminated a few more, and one student, despite spelling bee pronouncer Marie Pilgrim insisting that the speller watch her pronunciation of “winnow,” misspelled it as “widow.”

In Round 3, one went down on the word “pedigree.”

There were five spellers left heading into Round 4.

In Round 5, two more were eliminated with the words “mantra” and “hangar.”

Winners received participation medals from the school district, and movie tickets from the San Gorgonio Education Foundation.

Staff Writer David James Heiss is president of the San Gorgonio Education Foundation. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.

