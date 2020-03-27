Terrence Davis, Beaumont’s superintendent of schools, is adamant that every senior will get to participate in graduation — assuming that health and county officials give a green light for students to go back to school.
At the Banning school board meeting Wednesday night, trustees pressed for answers.
Administrators reiterated their official stance: await instructions from the county.
Banning school board member Laura Troutman expressed disappointment in the lost month’s-worth of classroom instruction, and the drawbacks the Class of 2020 will have entering college next fall.
“I’m concerned about all the lessons they will never get,” she said, worried the disadvantages students will have compared to if they had had all of their intended classroom instruction.
She seemed as frustrated in the lack of what she wanted to hear, as were Banning Superintendent Robert Guillen’s cabinet was in telling her what she wanted to know.
“We’re just brushing our hands of it, it sounds like,” Troutman said.
Guillen responded, “No one’s brushing anything off. We’re waiting for the (County Department of Education’s) instructions.”
At this point, he told them, “All we can offer them is enrichment programs,” or activities that students can either do online to keep them occupied. They do not count towards classroom grades or credits.
Beaumont school board member David Sanchez, who is also principal of Coombs Alternative Education in Banning, tells the Record Gazette that graduations for “Coombs and Adult Ed are scheduled for May 20th, but by the looks of the situation and the reports I get from Beaumont, it will most likely get cancelled.”
For now, no firm answers can be offered by officials until at least April 30, the last day officials with the Riverside University Department of Public Health has tentatively deemed as the final day of quarantine, as was issued on March 13.
Please look for our full story in the April 3 Record Gazette.
