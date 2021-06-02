Dunn

Anna Dunn (left) and Brenna Halverson (right) are 2021 recipients of the Charles A. Winans Memorial Scholarship. 

Anna Dunn (left) and Brenna Halverson (right) are 2021 recipients of the Charles A. Winans Memorial Scholarship.

After graduating from Beaumont High School in June, Dunn will attend the University of California, Berkeley and Halverson will attend California State University, Sacramento.

The scholarship was established by Gilbert and Alia Winans in memory of their son Charles, a 1953 graduate of Beaumont High School who was struck and killed Nov. 6, 1960 while helping a stranded motorist. The Winans were active members of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Gilbert Winans was a teacher at Beaumont Junior High School.

More than 150 area students have received over $100,000 in college scholarships since the award was created in the 1960s and a trust fund was established in 1970.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

+10
Top 10 at Banning High School Class of 2021

Top 10 at Banning High School Class of 2021

Banning High School recognizes its Top 10 seniors for the Class of 2021. Not all grades have been finalized leading up to their June 17 in-person commencement, and rankings could potentially shift, but as of mid-may, these were the class standings.

+10
Top 10 at Beaumont High School Class of 2021

Top 10 at Beaumont High School Class of 2021

Beaumont High School recognizes its Top 10 graduating seniors of the Class of 2021. They will celebrate their accolades at their in-person commencement on June 4. While the final grades have not all been compiled — and grade point averages could shift slightly — these were the class standing…