Anna Dunn (left) and Brenna Halverson (right) are 2021 recipients of the Charles A. Winans Memorial Scholarship.
After graduating from Beaumont High School in June, Dunn will attend the University of California, Berkeley and Halverson will attend California State University, Sacramento.
The scholarship was established by Gilbert and Alia Winans in memory of their son Charles, a 1953 graduate of Beaumont High School who was struck and killed Nov. 6, 1960 while helping a stranded motorist. The Winans were active members of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Gilbert Winans was a teacher at Beaumont Junior High School.
More than 150 area students have received over $100,000 in college scholarships since the award was created in the 1960s and a trust fund was established in 1970.
