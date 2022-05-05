Terrence Davis is appointed Banning superintendent

After a lengthy closed session meeting of Banning’s school board, Lucia Martinez-Lara motioned and Jason Smith seconded, the board appointed former Beaumont superintendent Terrence Davis to be Banning’s superintendent of schools.
Four members of the board voted in favor, and board member Mayra Angiano abstained from the vote at its April 27 meeting.
“On a very serious note I would like to thank the board for the opportunity; I would like to thank Dr. Baker [his predecessor] for her leadership, and plowing the way to move forward. I know this is a very big undertaking: to take the board, our community, our schools and keep moving forward,” Davis said in remarks after the appointment was announced. “It’s a lot of work, but I’m really not concerned about a lot of work, because we have the right staff to do that. I’m excited about the opportunity, and I’m all in, 1,000 percent.”
He officially started on May 2 with an annual salary of $285,000.
Angiano also abstained from approving his contract.
The district did not indicate whether it made an effort to broaden the search for a superintendent after Natasha Baker informed the board that she would be leaving for a new job in Fresno.
Banning Teachers Association union president Anthony Garcia remarked to the board, “I’m not too thrilled with the process which this was handled tonight.”
He congratulated Davis and two others whose appointments were approved during the same closed session meeting, and told Davis, “I hope the collaborative approach we took continues.”
Garcia was referencing Eddy Ramos, who was unanimously appointed as director of Fiscal Services during closed session, and the board also appointed Kenneth Paige as director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation.
Davis was previously the superintendent for Beaumont Unified School District between 2016 and 2020.
Several weeks after stepping down from his position there, having been placed on administrative leave by that district, he was recruited to be Baker’s assistant superintendent of human resources.
In September 2020 Baker held a press conference to announce the hiring of Davis, and said at the time, “You may know him as the former Beaumont superintendent, but what you do not know is that he was named three times by three different organizations as Superintendent of the Year.”
The entities that showered Davis with those accolades were the California Economic Empowerment Movement, the Association of California School Administrators and the Western Riverside County Association of School Managers.
In a statement outside the April 27 school board meeting, board president Leslie Sattler said, “We are excited to have Terrence Davis step in as the new superintendent,” saying that he “will be a great asset to our district as a leader of staff and as an advocate for parents and students.”
In comments to the Record Gazette, Davis promised renewed communication between the district and the community.
