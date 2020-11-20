At the Nov. 10 Beaumont school board meeting, outgoing board Vice President Brian Sylva was honored for his service to the governing body.
Sylva beat two opponents to win the Mt. San Jacinto Community College District’s Trustee Area 1 seat in the Nov. 3 election.
He will be replaced by former Beaumont administrator Shawn Mitchell, who defeated challenger Kevin Palkki in the election to earn Sylva’s spot on the Beaumont school board.
"I want to thank my board colleagues Susie Lara, David Sanchez, Steve Hovey, and Janelle Poulter — all of whom I have had the pleasure of serving with over the past four years,” Sylva said at the board meeting. “I want to thank the wonderful staff here at the Educational Support Facility, which I have had the honor of getting to know, and those Beaumont team members throughout the entirety of the district. While my time in Beaumont Unified has concluded and, if the elections totals hold, I will begin a new role in another district. I will remember my growth in leadership, which I attained while in service to Beaumont Unified Trustee Area Number One. And, while my MSJC Trustee Area is about 11-and-a-half times bigger than my trustee area with Beaumont, I will never forget the friendships forged in my time here.”
He continued, “Now it is time to begin a new chapter for Beaumont Unified, while we are concurrently in one of the more bizarre moments in American history. Trying to get our educational institutions back open in the middle of a pandemic and the very difficult decisions that lay ahead concerning the disaster that will be the 2021-22 state budget. I am proud of our district for their steadfast conservative fiscal policies which have given Beaumont Unified a significant edge in weathering the fiscal storm which is building. By the way, the irony is not lost on me, as the Newsom Budget disaster is going to affect Community Colleges as well as K-12, so this is just as much a tale of woe for me as to those listening to it.”
Silva was given an engraved plaque as a token of the district’s appreciation.
It reads “In appreciation: Brian Sylva, School Board Member, December 13, 2016 - December 15, 2020. Thank you for your dedication to the students and staff of the Beaumont Unified School District. You have embodied Home, School, and Community for Beaumont Unified School District.
“Thank you.”
