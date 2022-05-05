When young people strive to reach high achievements, they are often buoyed by circumstances where they are encouraged to aim high.
On the other hand, if they are raised in conditions where young people are viewed as if they will never likely amount to anything, that is pretty much how those kids will see themselves.
It was the premise of Blue Jay student Isabella Morton, who won Rotary District 5330’s 2022 Four-Way Test Speech Contest Saturday, April 30, hosted at the First Presbyterian Church.
Morton, who won $700 as a result of handily taking first place out of 16 participants, explained that “Exercising low expectations of youth” has as much of an opposite effect as giving young people high expectations to succeed.
“Expectations are self-fulfilling prophecies,” according to Morton. “Nothing about it is unfair” to encourage high expectations of all young people, regardless of their situations or environments. “Everyone wants to live up to their potential.”
Since January, students have been participating in speech contests sponsored by their local Rotary clubs.
The finals, held Saturday, culminated a series of contests in which students memorized speeches of between eight to 10 minutes that could be on any topic, as long as it incorporated the elements of Rotary’s four-way test, a mantra created in 1932 by Rotarian Herbert J. Taylor that is intended to promote high ethical standards, and asks those who recite it to consider, “Of the things we think, say or do: is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build goodwill and better friendships; will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Ten participants received scholarships for their performances: second place went to Nieves D’Souza of Murrieta, who won $600 after highlighting a need to heighten awareness of drownings; third place went to Johanna Lann of Winchester, who won $500 for explaining how Rotary’s four-way test was “a civics lesson” that “affects how people act towards each other, to be better citizens.”
Tristan Tam of Hemet came in fourth place, winning $400 for his advocacy of pets having a positive impact on owners.
In fifth place Tara Bakhshi Defuli of Palm Desert won $300 for a humorous interpretation of how procrastination leads to creative problem solving.
Eleanor Chen of Winchester came in sixth place; as the rest of those rounding out the top 10, she won $200; Chen criticized the perception that girls must adhere to a Eurocentric concept of “beauty.”
“It’s not fair or beneficial, that standard for the perfect woman, that I’m supposed to become,” she said. “‘She’ is not real. ‘She’ is edited to be the perfect woman to achieve perfection. Is it fair for an 11 year-old girl to scroll past most of nearly 100” woman to see an Asian woman reflected in online searches of what the Internet deems how a “perfect woman” should look.
“It’s harmful and hurtful, the insecurities that these standards create,” Chen declared.
Finishing behind Chen were Grace Sutherland of Menifee, Namzah Bashir of Redlands, and Eduardo Roger of Blue Jay.
The only local student to participate was Beaumont High School junior Brooke Escobar, who gave an entertaining speech on how to use “constructive” bullying to reinforce positive behavioral changes.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of Rotary. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
