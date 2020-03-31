In her quarantined restlessness, Banning High School counselor Janelle Poulter had initially been reaching out to students to see if anyone else needed some interaction.
“I started with posting little life hacks,” Poulter says. “I had a lot of students respond and send me e-mails, so I decided to create a survey of what students were doing — and see if they were actually missing school.”
She shared the findings with the Record Gazette.
Of respondents, 10 percent of freshmen participated in the survey, as did 10 percent of sophomores, 19 percent of juniors, and 18 percent of seniors.
Half of all respondents seem to appreciate their health and status compared to their peers throughout the country and the rest of the world as it relates to the pandemic.
At least 75 percent of seniors were sad to be missing out on senior year and related activities such as prom, and worry about potentially not experiencing a traditional graduation ceremony.
To discover what Banning High School has been up to during quarantine, be sure to look for the full story in the April 3 edition of the Record Gazette.
