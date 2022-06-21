Like others in her position, ready to anticipate what it means to not have to be up early every morning, Darlene Purcell looks forward to the bittersweet days ahead, now that she is officially retired from working for a school district.
Purcell taught math at New Horizons High School in Banning for the last 18 years.
She joins three others from the Banning school district in retiring this month, and in Beaumont, six staff members retired from their district, as well.
For Purcell, who has always been a bundle of energy, retirement does not mean complete relaxation and resting on one’s laurels.
“Besides traveling, my retirement goals are: to learn a new language, an instrument, attend Bible college for enjoyment” and spend lots of extra time with her grandchildren and her aging mother.
She has accepted an invitation to serve as a board member for the San Gorgonio Education Foundation, and plans to find volunteer opportunities with Pass area youth programs.
“I cannot believe that it’s been 18 years since I was first hired” at New Horizons, Purcell says. “Little did I know then how drawn I would become to the Banning heart. Teaching at the continuation school has not only been a learning experience, but a blessing that has kept my heart pumping to do more.”
She knows that she is going to miss “some wonderful friends in the district, and the students” who have “forever made an imprint on my heart.”
One of Banning’s beloved bus drivers DeAnn Dobbins is retiring after 17 years with Banning, knows she will miss her students.
Dobbins will continue to help deliver newspapers for the Record Gazette “as a side hustle.”
“Now I have more time to focus on my passion, the special needs community,” Dobbins says.
She and her husband Michael run the nonprofit DeAnn’s PAASS Kids, which provides activities year-round for families with members who have special needs, including her own 26-year-old daughter Samantha.
“To keep her and many special needs people in our community active, busy and social all year round,” Dobbins will be doing fundraising, volunteering and serving on the AYSO board.
“There are many things to keep busy now that I’m ‘retired.’ My daughter would like to go to Disneyland more,” for instance, Dobbins says. “And my yard work keeps me busy also,” though “Being a bus driver was an independent job, so socializing with employees and parents along the way to and from school kept me entertained. I was able to see many students grow and change over the years. I’m glad I was able to be a part of their lives.”
Among those retiring this year in Banning are custodians Linda Sanchez, 27 years, and Virginia McDaniel, 18 years; and Darlene Purcell and DeAnn Dobbins, both with 18 years.
In Beaumont, retirees this year include Three Rings Ranch teacher Melanie Clark, 28 years; Stephen Repasky III, who spent 27 years with the Maintenance, Operations and Transportation Department; Mountain View Middle School teacher Steven Cantrell, 15 years; Patrick McClosky, a delivery driver with Child Nutrition Services for 11 years; Robin Lappert, an administrative assistant for the superintendent’s office for 10 years; and Deborah Kehret, a health aide at Starlight Elementary School, who served the district for the past four years.
Beaumont held its annual retirement recognition dinner at the Morongo Resort & Spa to the theme An Evening in Paris on May 20.
The Banning school district hosted its employee recognition ceremony on May 13 at the high school’s Performing Arts Center.
