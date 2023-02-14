Last year, after the runner-up misspelled “vulpine” in Banning’s district spelling bee, Athena Fennell finished the competition by correctly spelling the words “wharf” and “criteria.”
And, a couple weeks shy of this year’s spelling bee, Athena took first place in the school district’s science fair with her research into inspiring music, and also placed first in the History Day fair for her historical overview on the importance of popular art on culture.
Athena Fennell is arguably one of those bright rising stars emerging from Central Elementary School.
Athena’s mother Nhu Fennell recalls her being able to study alphabet and word flash cards when she was just 2.
It helped that Nhu and her husband Dwayne read to Athena for 30 minutes each night before she went to bed.
At age 2, she was enrolled part-time at a private Montessori school in Calimesa.
With assistance, she was able to read by age 4.
She trudged through her first chapter book on her own, Disney’s “Merida: Legend of the Emeralds,” by age 5.
So far, she has logged 2 million words in the past three years.
And no matter how hard her parents — a medical professional and a truck driver — insist that Athena goes to bed at 10 o’clock at night, usually those orders require a couple of follow-ups to make sure she’s actually turned the light off and hasn’t tried to sneak an extra page of reading from the latest book she’s absorbed in.
Nhu describes her daughter as fiercely competitive with herself.
“When she didn’t win the county spelling bee last year” after winning at the district level, “it took her a month to get over that,” Nhu said.
Athena even told her parents she would simply not compete this year.
“When she doesn’t understand something, she will take a breather, and then go back to push herself” until she figures out what she’s studying, Nhu said.
While Athena doesn’t show much interest in being outdoors and exploring nature — she’d much rather have her nose in a book — she can be distracted by engaging in art, particularly drawing or engineering things out of Legos.
And once something has been erected out of Legos, it is enshrined, and cannot be touched, Nhu says.
This year, Athena’s exploration of music and its effect on people’s heart rates, and her interest in the popular art movement has garnered her first place standings in the Banning school district’s science and history fairs this year.
For her science project, Athena solicited the assistance of her relatives to be her guinea pigs, subjecting them to a moment of various music, with the help of a fingertip heart rate monitor that she bought off of Amazon.
Her subjects listened to snippets of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 for classical; the “clean version” of Drake’s “Rich Flex” for hip hop; Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” to expose them to funk-pop; Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Pregunto” for a little Latin; and Noisestorm’s “Crab Rave” (Monstercat Release) for some tropical house dub step.
Athena says that she picked “the most popular songs in each category.”
It was the peppy “Crab Rave” with its 125 or so beats per minute tempo that seemed to get people’s tickers going, whereas the other songs either bored or relaxed recipients, with their slower beats.
“I thought that heart rates would go up with the hip hop music, because it has a fast beat. I thought the Latin would, too,” Athena says.
If she were to conduct the same experiment all over again, she says that she would test a broader range of music.
For her History Day project, she delved into the Pop Art movement that took Britain and America by storm starting in the 1950s, with Andy Warhol being among those artists who emerged during that period.
According to Athena’s research, prior to the Pop Art movement, the world’s art scene had been more recently reflective of World War II and the Great Depression, which realistically portrayed subjects in states of poverty and sadness, compared to the more cheerful Pop Art movement.
The brighter colors of pop art “gave optimism to people,” Athena reported.
Her History Day poster made a mention of Lawrence Alloway, but did not elaborate on his influence to the pop art movement, which if she were to have done her project differently, she would have given more attention to, Athena said.
Alloway was an English-born, American curator and art critic who is credited with coining the term “pop art.”
District administrator Michael O’Neill, who was one of the judges for the History Day event, appreciated Athena’s emulation of Warhol in creating her poster.
“I was impressed with her use of color. She tried to do it in the style of pop art, which gives appeal to the topic without even having read her work. It has a high visual impact,” O’Neill said.
Elizabeth Cazares, Athena’s fifth-grade teacher, notes that her student “is very driven, and likes to problem-solve and figure things out on her own.”
And, according to Cazares, Athena is writing a book.
