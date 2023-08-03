Fourteen people have retired from the Beaumont school district this year, along with seven from Banning.
Banning’s employees spent an average of 25 years working for their district.
In Beaumont, the average number of years worked was 19.
Some of those retiring potentially could have begun to see children of their former students enroll at their campuses: Linda Privett, a child nutrition worker, worked for Beaumont for 40 years, and Jerry Bailey, the longtime art teacher at Banning High School, retired after 38 years.
Combined, Banning employees worked 179 years, and the 14 employees in Beaumont amassed a total of 273 years of service.
Counselor Phil Takacs
In retired Banning High School counselor Phil Takacs’s observation, a lot of parents have rather recently shifted in their views and values when it comes to encouraging kids to go to college.
The mindset, at least for Banning’s high school students, is trending for grads to immediately head into the workforce after graduation and not worry about being encumbered with long-term debt.
Takacs (pronounced “Tack-iss”) is worried that some families are only focusing on the immediate cloud of college debt, not taking into consideration their children’s broader future and how, in the long run, college investment could benefit those who take it seriously.
Starting with COVID, and maybe a year or two before, Takacs noticed with alarm the changing attitudes.
“If you’re only looking in the moment, it’s easy to say, ‘Why am I doing this and paying all this money up front, and giving up,’” after checking out college for a semester or two, Takacs says.
Disheartened by the looming monumental struggle to persuade families otherwise, he decided that as soon as he qualified for his pension, it would be time for him to move along.
He said he’s considered retirement for a couple of years, and qualified last January.
Takacs worked for a combined 28 years, including a gap year, and never worked for any other school district. He started teaching math in 1990-91 at the old high school that is now Nicolet Middle School.
He earned his bachelor’s of science degree in business from USC, and all of his grad work was done through the University of Redlands.
The biggest change over the years, in his observation, has been “technology and cell phones, having a computer in your hands and the way it links you to other people on a constant basis. For some kids who used it as a tool to learn more and do better it was a good thing, and for those who it was a distraction, it was a bad thing,” Takacs said.
Takacs looks forward to catching up with friends and relatives, and no longer has to be on the sidelines missing out as they continue enjoying their retirement activities.
“I won’t miss being tied to a clock. I love living life at my own pace. I will miss a lot of the teachers with whom I had good relationships, interacting with on a daily basis, and the kids who really wanted an education and who really wanted to try.”
Athletic Director Martin DuSold
Beaumont High School’s longtime athletic director Martin DuSold, 53, also “retired” in January.
He’s now the area director for the nonprofit Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which works with youth from around the the Citrus Belt area, from Banning through Loma Linda, Moreno Valley and San Jacinto, sharing gospel through athletics via coaches and players.
His role is a full-time ministry athletic directorship to the Inland Valleys Region.
The organization has club affiliations at Beaumont High School.
“It was the plan over the last two or three years” to work toward disengaging from his position at the high school, he said, and “We worked through site and district administration as to what the athletic department needed to look like, and that’s been fantastic.”
It has been 27 years, since 1996 when he came aboard as a math teacher and transitioned to working in the Technology Department, and being named athletic director in 2009.
A Beaumont High School alumnus who graduated with the Class of 1988, DuSold went on to study business administration at California State University, San Bernardino, and later attended National University before earning his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Chapman University.
He officially retired after 27 years with the Beaumont school district in January, and returned to his high school alma mater as a special guest speaker during this year’s commencement in June.
He knows he will miss “The family relationships that we cultivated over the years — it’s always the people and relationships that are the most important, and I will miss that day-to-day interaction with our department and coaching staff.”
He says he enjoyed time spent “highlighting what our students and teams were accomplishing.”
“I feel really refreshed and looking forward to serving in my Christian faith in FCA and having an opportunity to make a positive impact in an athletic” capacity, he said. “I’ve lived here in Beaumont for my entire career and not moving anytime soon; I get to work from home, and will be supporting club activities and teams at different schools in addition to Beaumont, but I will always bleed Blue.”
Biology teacher Cathy Potter
Cathy Potter taught biology, anatomy and physiology for 30 years, since coming aboard in 1992 as biology teacher at Banning High School.
She previously had taught in Riverside for five years, having earned her bachelor of science degree in psychobiology and a master’s degree in curriculum and development at the University of California, Riverside.
“I’m going to miss the students,” she admitted. “They were very unique group of individuals — never a dull moment: they all have their own stories that you get to learn about, and see the resiliency they have in life, and I learned a lot from them — they taught me as much as I taught them.
Fully retired, she now resides in Boise, Idaho with her daughter’s family, and spends a lot more time with her grandkids.
Her future plans involve finding a quaint, quiet cabin in the woods.
