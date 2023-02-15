Some students’ history fair projects appeared to be more riveting than others.
More specifically, Central Elementary School fourth-graders Jooniper Dancel and Olivia Chaparosa expressed their fascination for the symbolic “Rosie the Riveter,” a labor evolution that arose during World War II.
As men signed up to fight oversees, they left a vacuum of labor that would end up being filled by nearly 3 million previously full-time housewives, who were inspired to join the workforce.
A peppy R & B song released in 1942 by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb helped perpetuate the image of “Rosie the Riveter” with a song by that title, which is a nod to “Rosie” and her contributions on the assembly line.
The research displayed by Jooniper and Olivia earned them first place accolades in the group division of the Banning school district’s History Day fair.
According to their project, “Rosie the Riveter riveted the stay-at-home moms with the inspiration to go out and join the workforce while most husbands were called in to fight during World War II.”
Inventions and cultural movements seemed to be the inspiration for most of the entries for the Banning school district’s “Frontiers in History: Theme, People, Places & Ideas” history day fair this month.
There were 17 entries from elementary school students, who were tasked with coming up with a thesis on how their topic paved a frontier, or a new path, according to instructional coach Hannah Johnson.
Winning first place in the individual division at the History Fair was fifth-grader Athena Fennell, an aspiring artist who was drawn, so to speak, to present on the Pop Art movement during which works from such artists as Andy Warhol became widely familiar.
“Prior to Pop Art was World War II and the Great Depression,” and artists’ works from that time reflected “people in poverty and sadness,” which was a dark contrast to the more cheerful and bright artworks of the Pop Art movement.
Athena explained the “‘Why’ behind the bright colors: to give optimism to people.”
She said in an interview that she regrets having only made a mention of the art critic Lawrence Alloway, who coined the Pop Art movement, saying she would have given him more attention in her exhibit if she were to do it all over again, since “the project didn’t explain who he was.”
Rounding out the top three individual History Day projects are Central School fourth-grader Lorenzo Rangel, with his project on inventor Henry Ford, and Hoffer School fifth-grader Tyler Moyle, with his project on “The Real McCoy,” which focused on Black inventor Elijah McCoy, who patented a process that allowed train engines to be automatically lubricated, replacing the manual process that was previously inefficient.
His innovation would be used in ships and factory machines, which inspired many knock-offs; those who preferred the reliability of the original creation would supposedly request “the real McCoy.”
One of the history fair judges, Annelise Rudolph, said that she “learned something from ‘The Real McCoy’ project: I’d never heard of him before the fair,” she said. “The fact that he was a Black man whose parents were slaves, was impressive,” Rudolph said.
Projects of the winners of the History Day competition move on to the Riverside County History Day Competition on March 11 in Moreno Valley.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
