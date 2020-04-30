Cheri Jocson lives in San Bernardino, but chose to attend Riverside City College for most of her undergraduate education, drawn to the city's nearby arts community.
Jocson is finishing up her third year at RCC, studying English and art, before she transfers to California State University, San Bernardino in the fall.
"I love the hills" that surround RCC's campus, Jocson says. "There are different elevations to it, it's got the palm trees. It makes me thankful to be a Southern California girl" on such a scenic campus "that's really clean, and each building has its own personality."
Riverside City College has eked out a spot among the top 50 Best Community Colleges in the country for 2020 as ranked by the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based firm that combines a college ranking and college review aggregator with top publisher rankings with student reviews to come up with its results.
Riverside Community College placed 46th, just ahead of Central Carolina Community College of Sanford, N.C. and just behind 45th-ranked Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.
RCC, which serves more than 30,000 students annually, celebrated its centennial four years ago, and is the oldest of the three colleges that make up the Riverside Community College District.
According to College Consensus, “They pride themselves on having the tools to serve a diverse population of learners,” as well as “a variety of associate’s degree programs including transfer degrees that make it easy for students to directly enter a bachelor’s program upon graduating,” as well as certificate programs.
College Consensus credits RCC for having “a strong mission of inclusion,” and for focusing on its “student-centered learning and social justice that is the foundation for all their programming.”
Among the amenities the editors refer to are student support services including comprehensive student advising, mental health counseling, and fostering a myriad of student clubs and organizations.
The rankings were released March 28.
James Ducat, a former Beaumont High School English teacher who also advised the school's yearbook, now teaches creative writing, composition and literature for Riverside City College.
He also serves as co-advisory editor for MUSE (@rccmuse) the college's literary journal.
"The thing I appreciate most about the environment at RCC is the focus on student success and equity," Ducat says. "Everyone, from administration to classified stff, in all my interactions across campus, I see dedicated folks looking out for each other and seeing each student as a person with achievable goals."
Among the top five are Ohlone College in Fremont, Calif., cited for being "invested in engaging all learning styles and ensuring that they are an inclusive and diverse community" with nearly 200 certificate and degree programs; De Anza College in Cupertino, Calif., which was ranked No. 1, claiming such campus facilities such as its own planetarium and "boundless" student life opportunities for a community college; Cypress College in Cypress placed third; Lee College in Baytown, Texas took fourth; and GateWay Community College of Phoenix, Ariz. rounded out the top five.
A complete listing may be found online at collegeconsensus.com .
