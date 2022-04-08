BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
For three girls at Hemmerling Elementary School in Banning, inspiration of a lesser-known figure in America’s Civil Rights movement has propelled them to enter a project to the state’s History Day competition.
In the Elementary Group Poster category, fifth-graders Jazlyn Brandon, Giselle Ibarra and Rhylie Walls advanced to the state competition with their project “Ella Baker: Debate and Diplomacy in the Civil Rights Era.”
Their teacher Kandice Trammell proudly points out that it is the first time an elementary school in Banning has reached the state’s History Day competition.
The girls were struck by Baker’s ability to be inclusive.
“She wasn’t super famous, but we thought people should know about her,” Jazlyn said.
In a nutshell, “She fought against racism and sexism, and she fought for civil rights,” added Rhylie.
According to their research, Baker was not afraid of debates and regularly would go head to head with those who advocated to support Jim Crow segregationist policies, and recruited young people to join the nonviolent movement of silent protest against racist policies.
“Her direct approach earned her a lot of critics,” Jazlyn said. “She believed in the power of individuals, and the idea that everyone could be leaders” that did not need to look up to a specific individual to make things happen.
Baker was involved in Martin Luther King Jr’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and she worked as a staff member for the NAACP, and lived between 1903 to 1986.
Their poster, which advanced from the county’s National History Day competition, were among entries that competed with 63 other entries from 11 school districts that were judged at the beginning of March.
Their poster will advance to the National History Day-California State Competition to be held May 6-8 at the William Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif.
“It was hard to believe that we won,” Giselle said. “We’re really excited to have made it to state.”
