BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Hoffer School fifth-grader Gabriel Gonzales chose to learn more about Alexander Graham Bell, “because the telephone is something I use every day,” the precursor to Gabriel’s family’s cell phones.
His project won him first place in the elementary division of Banning school district’s science fair.
Gabriel now moves on to the county competition.
“It was inspirational that Alexander Graham Bell was able to create a faster way to talk to people, and not have to wait two weeks for a letter,” explains Gabriel, a soccer player who hopes to one day be an inventor.
His family has a corded phone that is no longer used, and he has seen rotary-dial phones in a museum.
As a baby, “He would play with my cell phone, but used it as a camera, instead of talking on it,” his mother Monica Gonzales says.
For Gabriel, there is something nostalgic and unique about having access to a corded phone.
“Using it makes me feel cool — and old,” he says.
In the group category during the Feb. 4 History Day event, Central School fifth-graders Sophia Canales and Bianca Canales won first place for their project on “Cave Painting of the Chumash.”
The twin sisters had an interest in learning more about a local tribe.
Sophia discovered that “There are a lot of ways to communicate, and the cave paintings were a very unique form of communication.”
According to Bianca, “The Chumash cave painting were a way for them to leave behind their history for future generations to learn.”
Others who were among the top History Day contenders in the elementary division were second place group winners Central School fifth-graders Elias Ceballos Garcie, Joseph Rangel and Joel Villalpando for their project “How Fish Communicate?”; for the individual runners-up, fifth-grader Callie Reynolds of Hemmerling School took second place for her project on “Sign Language,” and fifth-grader Melanie Vazquez of Cabazon School took third with her topic “Communicating with Newspapers.”
According to the district’s interim director for Educational Services Veronica Pendleton, 16 students submitted presentations for History Day.
“Of those I saw, I was reminded of the amazing resilience of children. Usually they would have their trifold displays sitting on a table, but instead they were maneuvering beautifully in their online presentations.”
