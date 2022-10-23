Pass area students of the month celebrated

Banning High School senior Angel Velazquez Munoz was celebrated along with three other students from local Pass Area high schools on Friday, Sept. 23, at Sizzler Restaurant in Banning as a student of the month for September.
The honor allows Munoz to compete with six other Banning students of the month selected this year to become Banning High School’s Student of the Year and earn prestigious recognition and a scholarship award.
Munoz was nominated and selected by Banning High School Principal Matt Valdivia. According to Valdivia, “Angel is a positive force and tremendous light on our beloved campus. Every one that encounters him will discover an effervescence, enthusiasm, and zest for life. Angel, daily, contributes positively to the culture and climate of our school. Angel truly exemplifies what it means to be Bronco strong.”
Other students of the month include Marcus Fowler of Glen View High School, Maria Martinez of Beaumont High School and Sophia Waters of New Horizons High School.
Student of the Month
The mission of the program is to bring the community together to honor and praise local high school seniors for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school activities, athletics and community service.
The program recognizes students who have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.
The “heartbeat” of the student of the month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school and community with sincerity and passion. They must be college, trade/vocational school or military bound.
How it works
The program begins in September and ends in May with the Student of the Year Scholarship and Recognition Dinner. Several senior students are recognized during the school year at monthly breakfasts.
Students and their families are honored and recognized by their principal and nominating staff while sponsors enjoy listening to the heartfelt stories and inspiration told by the students and their parents.
Representatives from the City Council, Chamber of Commerce, State Legislature and county of Riverside address the students and present a distinguished certificate of recognition. All sponsors are recognized at each event.
