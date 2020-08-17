It’s crunch time as students go back to “school.”
Beaumont started school last week and Banning comes online — literally — for its curriculum and instruction today.
Schools have scrambled to meet recommendations set forth by the state and county and have had to acquire a lot of equipment to make sure no child is left behind.
The Beaumont school district, for instance, had to purchase nearly 4,000 new Chromebooks for students, and an additional 750 for instructional staff.
That’s in addition to the 40 laptops needed for support personnel, and nearly 1,200 hot spots for students — mobile Wi-Fi transmitters that connect to wireless networks that allow students to connect to the Internet while away from campus.
The district is relying on CARES Act funding to acquire equipment.
As Banning gears up for its first day of virtual school, it assures its community that there will be enough instructional material.
Banning didn’t specify other than to state that it was working with “available funding to purchase the necessary hardware, broadband access and general supplies” its students and staff will need, according to Veronica Pendleton, interim director of Student Services, who is working with the district’s Director of Information Technology Mac Patel to fulfill the district’s online obligations.
As panicking parents prepare to play the role of at-home teachers’ assistants, districts have been flooded as to how to use everything from Aeries, a program that allows parents to access attendance and grade information, and communication platform Parent Square, to simply switching between Microsoft Office and Google, regardless of an individual’s experience or preference.
Somehow, students will be responsible for being logged in with their classroom teachers for a minimum of 240 minutes a day with “synchronous and asynchronous” instruction.
Districts have been working to train personnel as to how to deal with emotional needs of students on the other side of their computer screens; preparing to combat instances of cyber bullying; and ensuring that students with special needs, or those requiring special education services will be taken care of.
Students will be provided with to-go meals that may be picked up at their home school campuses.
About a month ago Banning’s substitute teachers had a rude awakening when they discovered during a school board meeting that they would not be included in training (and be excluded from contracts entirely) at the start of the school year, as that district chooses to put all of its resources into training and preparing current staff.
Beaumont on the other hand has been training substitutes as part of its team.
Banning’s superintendent Natasha Baker insists that all existing staff will be trained and employed, from its physical education teachers to school librarians.
School districts set up times in the past couple of weeks — and for Banning, this week — for families to drive by campuses to pick up Chromebooks and school resources.
Both districts insist that their back-to-school plans are fluid, as the state’s and county’s whims related to the pandemic evolve regularly.
At the Aug. 11 school board meeting where trustees approved allowing the district to access funding for additional learning equipment such as Chromebooks —and revealed that they would rely on T-Mobile to provide hotspots, since their preferred vendor Verizon could not provide as many as they need as efficiently as they would have hoped before Monday — superintendent Baker warned matter-of-factly: “We will have to be flexible and kind” as staff and students encounter issues, particularly in areas of the district where wi-fi may not be reliable.
“On Monday wi-fi is not going to work for someone,” or someone will get lost in trying to find where they need to be online, or where to look for their lesson plans, for instance.
“These are tough times,” and no one will achieve perfection, least of all on Monday in Banning, Baker insisted. “But we’re ready to rock and roll.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
