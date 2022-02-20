BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
In video that surfaced last month referencing a Zoom meeting of the Measure M Oversight Committee, tasked with monitoring the $25 million in bonds specified for the Career Technical Education and Performing Arts Center at Banning High School, superintendent Natasha Baker gets defensive when committee President Richard Krick responds to the way she answers a question.
From the June 19, 2020 recording, Krick asks Baker, who had only been in her position for a few months, “Is the school district still going to reach out to the carpenters union and take them up, and are you aware of the things that were set forth prior to that building, and what the carpenters union was willing to do” in partnering with the high school to help advise or participate in vocational programs for students.
Baker starts off with “There are a variety of academic programming components not just limited to this particular building, and so we’re working on our academic programming which will be inclusive. I think as we get closer to that process of Mr. Valdivia the principal will certainly be responsible with some support from the district academic office to …”
Krick interjects and says “That wasn’t my question,” and again asks “Are you reaching out to the carpenters union that was going to run the program, and they were willing to put these students through educational process; if you don’t know what I’m talking about, tell me you don’t know what I’m talking about, so you can ask various individuals so that you can reach out and see what’s all been slated for that building.”
Baker takes a personal stance and replies, “Mr. Krick, I really want to just preface my statement with this: as you and I continue to build our relationship, I’m going to need the language that you use to be respectful of me as a human being, OK, so I understand about academic programming. I do not know everything about the way that you all intended for the academic programming to work, but as you and I build our relationship I’m going to ask just this one time — and hopefully, uh, anyone under the sound of my voice remembers this: I’m a very respectful person, and it’s important to me as a human being that when people are speaking to me that they are respectful also.”
Krick apologizes a few times, saying “I understand, and if I ruffled your feathers I’m sorry because that was not the intent of the conversation.”
“Let’s just make sure that everything you and I say, that it is respectful,” Baker says.
Others on the call inform Krick that her team needs to help “orient” her as to the history of the carpenters union discussions.
School board member Leslie Sattler explains to Krick that the board was aware of the district’s intent to involve the carpenters union.
Krick tells Sattler “I was just trying to bring it out in the open. It hasn’t been discussed in a long time, and that the building is coming to completion and fruition and we’ve got a new school year starting;. I didn’t want to be neglecting that we didn’t discuss this, about the future of the building and how it was going to be use and what we had discussed.
Krick says in the video that he went and met with the carpenters union in Ontario to listen to see for himself what the organization could offer Banning’s students.
“I know there’s a transition. I’m not trying to step on anyone’s toes, I’m not trying to tell anyone how to run the school district, I’m not trying to tell anyone how to run the programs. I had a question, it was specific, and I was looking for an answer.”
Baker follows up by saying that the academics is “in our lane,” referring to her administrative team.”
“It is our decision, with input, and so we’ll look into the programming that was outlined and we will make the recommendation to the board that we think is best for our children,” Baker says.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.