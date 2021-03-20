BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
At Beaumont’s last board meeting, March 22 was the date set to return elementary students to classrooms; and, if the county were to move into the Red Tier by April 1, secondary students could return after spring break.
The district had considered looking at April 12, risking a 7 percent penalty of state grant incentive funding by not having secondary students in classrooms by April 1 (if the county is in the Red Tier by April 1).
School board member David Sanchez initially felt that it would be easier on teachers to wait until the week after spring break, rather than having them use their spring break to prepare their classrooms.
“If secondary students return, people will be inclined to get their classroom and lessons together, and I don’t want to do that to people. When you get a break, they need a break, because it has been stressful. the following week I’d be ok with,” Sanchez said, which would have allowed for six weeks of in-person instruction for secondary students.
“I think our kids need that opportunity to socialize again, and our teachers need that opportunity to get that routine of coming back onto campus and delivering instruction, even though summer break would be right around the corner,” Sanchez said.
Board member Janelle Poulter noted that schools have started on a “soft” Thursday in the past, and was amenable to opening on Thursday, April 1, two days before spring break — just to let kids have a release and see their friends for a couple of days.
“High school is a double-edged sword,” Poulter said, suggesting that it would be advantageous especially for high school seniors to be back on campus.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Support Services Amy Nguyen-Hernandez, only a small percentage has indicated that they’re willing to return to campus in a hybrid model. “If we were to start on April 1 and 2, it would be a smaller group of kids that said yes to the hybrid that would come in.”
Poulter was “OK with that,” as it would be a manageable number.
The district had surveyed parents in March. For the most part (see chart) less than half of the parents who responded would be excited to have their students return to classrooms, even if it is only for a couple of hours a day as part of a hybrid instruction, in which part of their days are taught in the classroom, with the remainder of instruction being taught online.
Board President Steve Hovey agreed that it would be a reasonably manageable, though noted that “Having been a teacher, we always thought the breaks were for the kids — yeah, they like it too — but sometimes we as educators needed it to catch our breath, and in this particular year, I’d be reluctant to set up a plan that opens after spring break just because many teachers would find that impinging on their time off.”
Board member Shawn Mitchell wondered if it would be untimely to wait until the March 23 board meeting to make a decision; Nguyen-Hernandez said, “but if we decide that night on April 1, that’s a very short time for our staff to get their head around.”
Mitchell expressed frustration that “We’re playing games, to get students in by April 1 to get money” from the state, “or we get dinged 1 percent or 2 percent. It’s such ridiculousness” having to adhere to the state’s evolving timelines. “You have the plan. The staff have worked very hard at it,” and could support April 1.
He offered support for Poulter’s suggestion of just bringing seniors to campus on April 1 and 2 to qualify for the state incentive funding .
“Can’t we just bring in as many seniors as possible and get them back excited about the ending of school — they’re the ones that have missed out on their senior experience.”
School board members insisted that their decision was not about the money.
There is real concern over the mental health of students, and providing a sense of normalcy.
“This is more time for kids to get back on campus, even if it’s just getting to see their friends and write the essay on ‘My COVID year,” Hovey said.
Nguyen-Hernandez said that the district will go ahead and strive to reopening in limited form by April 1 if the county enables them to do so.
“If we feel comfortable where we are as a staff and where we’re going,” then “April 1 will be our target date,” she said, “and if not, we will have that discussion at our next board meeting.
After those two days of school, students would then have their week off of spring break before returning to finish out the year in a hybrid model starting April 12.
Since the school board meeting, the county has moved into a less restrictive Red Tier.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
