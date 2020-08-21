MSJC launches Fall 2020 semester mostly online

Mt. San Jacinto

Photo via Mt. San Jacinto College

The Pass area campus of Mt. San Jacinto College.

Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) began its Fall 2020 semester on Monday, Aug. 17, with thousands of students enrolled in online classes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. About 98 percent of MSJC’s courses are online this fall to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19. Hands-on courses – Career Education classes in automotive, nursing and diagnostic medical sonography (DMS), for example – will be held on MSJC campuses when necessary.

“We wish we could welcome all of our students back to our campuses right now,” said Dr. Roger Schultz, MSJC Superintendent/President. “We ordered our campuses closed on March 13 because of COVID-19, and for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, we’ll remain mostly closed for the foreseeable future.

Hopefully, we can welcome back our students in person soon.”

As of Monday, a total of 15,630 students had enrolled for the fall semester at MJSC.

Those interested in attending MSJC should call (951) 639-5313 or visit www.msjc.edu.

