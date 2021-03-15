BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
In light of being quarantined for most of her middle school years, Nicolet Middle School eighth-grader Alissa Juco took the pandemic to her advantage and studied “Which Mask is Most Effective?”, garnering her a first place win during last month’s District Science Fair in Banning.
Winners were praised during the Feb. 24 virtual Banning school board meeting.
Alissa inserted napkins behind four different masks, then sprayed a mixture of colored water at them from three feet away.
She concluded that the N95 face mask was the most effective in blocking out droplets.
She has set her hopes on Yale, hoping to someday become a psychological therapist.
If Alissa were to perform her experiment again, she says “I thought about purchasing a mannequin head to place the masks on, to make it more realistic. Unfortunately, that decision came too late, so I just stuck with the way I had planned it from the start, but if I could do it over, I would dress them on a mannequin’s head.”
She did not explain what kinds of other masks she experimented with, but concluded that, in the end “The N-95 mask is the most protective due to blocking out the most particles.”
Darla Orosco, a fourth-grader at Hoffer School won first place in the elementary division with her “Marker Comparisons” project.
She tested three markers to create some line art, “because I love to draw.”
She sampled brands from Paper Mate, Harry Potter-branded markers, and Roseart markers to draw heart balloons.
“I originally thought Paper Mate was going to be the best, but it turned out that Roseart was better,” according to Darla, who lists drawing, painting and baking among her hobbies.
She hopes to one day own her own restaurant where she can serve her baked goods.
“If I could do the experiment over again, I would test a larger variety to find the best quality,” she says.
In the group elementary category, Central School fifth-graders Mariah Falcon and Adalynn Lara garnered first place with a sampling of “Moldy Cheeseburger.”
The duo was curious to discover just “how fast burgers from fast food restaurants would mold.”
They paid visits to Jack In the Box, Burger King and Carl’s Jr., and cooked up their own homemade burger.
They dropped the patties into separate plastic sandwich bags and let the fungi work their magic, taking pictures of progress every day.
Both girls enjoy baking, and both hope to someday become veterinarians.
They placed bets that Burger King and Carl’s Jr. burgers would fend off mold better than their order from Jack In the Box or the ones they made on their own without those tasty preservatives.
They ended up being correct, based on their results: it took nearly two weeks before mold began to take over burgers.
Should they try to do their experiment again, they would give their project more time for “development,” and a more … palatable backdrop for their burgers’ pictures.
Other students who placed in Banning’s district science fair include (in the elementary division) second place winner Ash Hernandez of Cabazon School for “Sticky Drinks” and third place winner Emyla Reyna, also from Cabazon School, for “Apple Oxidation.”
Nicolet Middle School eighth-grader Princess Lapig came in second place in the junior division with “Removing Arsenic From Rice.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented