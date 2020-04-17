Longtime educator Lauren Kinney retires

After 39 years in education, 30 of them with the Beaumont school district, Starlight Elementary School Principal Lauren Kinney announced to peers and family this morning that she is retiring.
"Mrs. Kinney has been the epitome of what a loving, kind, and gracious educator should be," says Beaumont's Superintendent Terence Davis. "She is a living legend in our community and regional area. Her work ethic, commitment to students, and families is second to none. We all love and will deeply miss Mrs. Kinney."
Beaumont Spirit Run co-founder Shari Scholte and Kinney supported each other while they both were battling cancer, and Scholte was Kinney's librarian and later one of her teachers at Sundance Elementary School.
"She's the kind of person who brings out the best person you could be," Scholte says. "I will miss her unstoppable positivity."
In a video she shared with the school district, Kinney announces her retirement so that she can spend more time with her family as a grandmother.
"I just want to say it's been a pleasure working with everyone," she says. "I've been blessed beyond belief ... I love you guys. Good-bye."
Look for her story in the April 24 Record Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.