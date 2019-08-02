Loma Linda University Medical Center has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 2 hospital in the Riverside and San Bernardino metro area for 2019-20.
The Medical Center was also nationally ranked in gynecology and was recognized as “high performing” in seven other areas.
Released Wednesday, the annual rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.
The “high performing” rating recognizes care as significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
“These U.S. News rankings affirm Loma Linda University Medical Center’s commitment to provide the best possible care for every patient,” said Kerry Heinrich, CEO of the Medical Center. “These honors confirm their efforts.”
One of the Medical Center’s specialties — gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery — was recognized as “high performing.”
Six common procedures and conditions treated were also ranked “high performing,” including aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and knee replacement.
For the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions.
In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.
In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care. The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
