Local teachers win grants

The local California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA), Division 82 here in Beaumont and Banning is going about doing good - rewarding two local teachers with $100 checks.

The checks recognize both their contributions to the community and its students but, really, they recognize all of our local teachers and thank them for their efforts through their teaching practice.

Board members Dianne LaChappa and Linda Smith awarded teacher Judith Ferch at Tournament Hills Elementary in Beaumont and teacher James Waedekin at New Horizons High School in Banning.

