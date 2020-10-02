Beaumont and Banning are among nearly 20 school districts in Riverside County to receive CARES Act funding, allocated through the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to Riverside County Office of Education Foundation’s “All For One” campaign for use in ordering laptops and mobile hotspot devices to assist with distance learning.
The federal government allocated $10 million in CARES Act funding to the county.
The Beaumont school district has been allocated $1,075,000, which the district intends to use for purchasing Chromebooks and hotspots.
Banning Unified School District will receive $105,000 “to support the digital divide,” Superintendent Natasha Baker says. “I want to express my gratitude to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors for supporting education with their most recent support of the All For One campaign," Baker says.
That campaign, launched in August, was intended specifically for that reason: “To provide funds directly to districts to address students’ needs related to distance learning,” according to Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Judy White. “As schools and districts prepare to offer hybrid and in-person learning over the coming months, elements of distance learning will remain a necessity in socially distanced classrooms, for completing homework, and to ensure continuity of education if COVID-19 or other emergencies force school closures.”
When schools initially closed in March, 84,855 computer devices at an approximate cost of $29.6 million, along with 44,730 mobile hotspots at an additional cost of nearly $6 million, were deemed necessary to effectively deliver full-time distance learning countywide, according to the Riverside County Office of Education.
Beaumont’s interim Superintendent Maureen Latham says “We are grateful to Supervisor Jeff Hewitt and the entire Riverside County Board of Supervisors for their efforts to strengthen the virtual learning experience of our students. We take great pride in being a district of innovation and preparing our students for the demands of a technology-driven world.”
Latham points out that ensuring every student has a Chromebook to use at school and at home, along with making sure they all have hotspots (an access point that provides wireless internet) is “a daunting demand, but one we feel is essential for our students.”
According to the county, Banning was provided funding to purchase 700 mobile hotspots, and Beaumont was granted funding to acquire 2,000 laptops or tablets, and 200 mobile hotspots.
