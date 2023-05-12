Banning High School junior Joseph Velasquez was recently honored with the Good Citizenship Award, presented by the Riverside County Bar Association (RCBA) during its annual Law Day celebration.
Each year the RCBA recognizes a junior from each participating high school.
Each student selected receives public recognition, a certificate of award, prestige and distinction, and a small cash award from the RCBA and Lawyer Referral Service. In addition to the certificates from RCBA and the Riverside County Superior Court, recipients receive certificates from various state and federal representatives.
The junior to be honored is selected by the principal of each school through a site-based selection process. The basis of the selection is overall good citizenship.
The awards were presented in a public ceremony in Historic Department 1 of the Riverside County Courthouse in Riverside Thursday, May 4.
The RCBA extended congratulations to Joseph Velasquez who has been designated by their school’s principal to be a recipient of the RCBA's 2023 Good Citizenship Award to be held in conjunction with Law Day 2023. RCBA appreciates Banning High School's interest and participation in this event.
