As Banning High School’s salutatorian Jacqueline Marquez-Ornealas pointed out, most of her peers had experienced struggles and came from different backgrounds, but all of her colleagues graduating with the Class of 2021 shared the same sentiment: turning adversity into opportunities, and creating values.

For Ornealas, her struggles stemmed from being raised by immigrants who barely spoke English, and had to fend for herself when it came to completing assignments and applying for colleges and financial aid.

She will head off to the University of California, Irvine to study biology, psychology and criminology.

“Yet, you all have shown your resilience and continued on doing the best” in order to make it to commencement, Ornealas told her classmates at their June 17 in-person ceremony at the high school’s football stadium. “I hope that you chase life with passion and excitement.”

Valedictorian Nicholas Frey, who will join Ornealas at UC Irvine as a fellow freshman where he will study physics, told his classmates “It’s always a good idea to look back: think to when things were easier and simpler. Take in your surroundings with pride and passion, and head into the future with an open mind … You don’t get the time back, but you can change your trajectory and make the most of what you have left.”

Commencement happened to fall on Principal Matt Valdivia’s birthday. The students’ gift was the successful ascension of 207 seniors into the ranks of Banning High School’s alumni.

Prior to the ceremonies, some of the graduates reflected on their high school years and shed light on what happens next, during interviews.

This year’s Principal’s Award winner Shane Mitchell-LeGue, who graduated fourth in the class, expressed gratitude towards his teachers. “I’m going to miss them the most,” he said. “A lot of them were concerned with students’ mental health and safety; and if you got to know them, they helped you more. It was like community building.”

Mitchell will attend the University of California, Davis to study cinema and visual media.

He singled out English teachers Cheri Veilleux and Caitlin King for being helpful and caring.

Marijayne Rosado, who will attend the University of California, Merced to study biology, will “Miss the community: we all were together and know each other and have enjoyed each other’s presence, and it was sad” that during the last year-and-a-half “we didn’t get to do it daily.”

Jose Carrillo, who graduated ninth in the class, will study biomedical engineering at the University of California, Davis.

“I’ll miss hanging out with friends in close proximity — and not seven hours away from each other,” Carrillo said.

Jayden Williams, having moved to Banning last fall from Indio, was thankful to get to know classmates, noting that “Even in Zoom meetings I made friends and felt welcomed. I’ll miss all the joking around.”

She will study physics and engineering at Vanguard University.

Pearl Lee, who will study business at California State University, San Bernardino, said her high school journey “was interesting: four years was bumpy with smooth days, but I’ll miss all the sports events and pep rallies.”

Arianna Grande will take classes at Riverside Community College and enlist in the Air Force.

“I’ll miss the friends I’ve made,” particularly her teammates from the volleyball, water polo and softball teams.

Zenaida Barba, who also participated in water polo and swim team, heads to RCC as well, possibly to study biology.

“I’m definitely going to miss all the free time I had being with my friends and teammates,” she said.

