The San Gorgonio Education Foundation has awarded two Banning High School programs $1,000 contributions.
Counselor Janelle Poulter used her donation to purchase T-shirts, awarded to students as an incentive to fill out their college financial aid applications and encourage them to consider education beyond high school; and Kelly Daly, the Building Assets, Reducing Risks program coordinator along with her colleague Sarah Seimeineiwski, will provide materials and cover the costs associated with the school’s Book and a Movie Club, whose members select a few books each year to read simultaneously for discussion, and then go watch the movie translation together.
The San Gorgonio Education Foundation was able to provide the funding with the assistance of a grant from the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
Book and a Movie Club (from left) Layla Rodriguez, Tallia Mudreac, Caroline Vogel, English teacher Sarah Siemieniewski, Tea Bradley, Jocilyn Murphy, Hunter Jones and BARR Coordinator Kelly Daly.
Bronco Strong FAFSA finishers (from left) Tyava Martinez, Karisma Maviscal, America Garcia, Athena Rodriguez, Hailey Guerrero, Lucycela Martin and Counselor Janelle Poulter.
