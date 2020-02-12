Hemmerling’s AVID alumni pay a visit

On Feb. 15, a group of Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) students from Banning High School visited Hemmerling Elementary School to talk about their own high school experiences.
Some of the visitors were Hemmerling School alumni.
Their intent was to allow fourth- and fifth-grade students to ask questions, or discuss concerns about high school or the AVID program.
Questions ranged from what kind of clubs and sports the high school offers as well as what high school is like.
One of the main points expressed to the elementary students was that grades and involvement in clubs, sports and other extracurricular activities outside of academics are important.
Students were told that, by starting to get good grades now, it will benefit them when it comes to determining what courses they will take in high school and beyond.
Students were encouraged to build skills which will make the transition to middle school easier.
AVID’s goal is to make elementary school visits annually.
AVID participants believe that it is helpful for younger students to receive advice from former students who were in their same position.
Overall the high school AVID students received a feeling of success and accomplishment going back to the school they attended years ago.
Seven AVID students attended along with their adviser Nathan Valdivia, were paired up and visited six classrooms in total, introduced themselves, and rewarded students with candy if they answered the questions correctly.
“I think the elementary students are very smart and they are very curious,” said Joselyn Rojas, a senior AVID student and Hemmerling School alumna. “They ask a lot of questions. They already had an idea of what college was. Many students asked about the programs and clubs, which was very interesting on how involved they would like to be in high school.”
She added, “Our visit is going to give them an idea of what to expect and get them prepared for middle school and high school. Returning back to the school I attended gave me a feeling of accomplishment knowing that I was once in their shoes and now I am getting ready to graduate.”
Banning High School AVID seniors have completed 100 percent of their financial aid and college and university applications and are currently awaiting their financial aid letters.
Moreover, seniors are also currently applying for scholarships.
All seniors are on the path to graduating by May 29, according to counseling office.
The average weighted grade point average among this year’s AVID seniors is 3.74.
Ashley Lopez is a senior AVID student at Banning High School.
