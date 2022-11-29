On Friday, Nov. 18, Hemmerling Elementary in Banning celebrated the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with its students running in the annual Turkey Trot, a 73-year-old tradition.
The event was organized by teachers and staff, led by Mark Pearson. A girls and boys race was held for each grade, with each first place runner winning a turkey and second and third place winners receiving gift certificates for pies.
A standout participant was Jacob P. who managed to place third in the fifth grade race after stopping to help up a fallen classmate. It was an exemplary show of sportsmanship, Pearson said.
Pearson said the event was about bringing the teachers, staff and students together for some holiday fun. Also there to enjoy the event were parents who were invited to watch the races and several community partners who helped provide the prizes and other support.
The Banning High School drumline was also in attendance to provide music and some additional excitement.
“That’s huge,” Pearson said of the drumline. “They really carried it.”
At the conclusion of the student races, the Hemmerling staff had a surprise attraction for the students, a race featuring teachers and staff dressed as turkeys.
The students were so thrilled many of them joined the “turkeys” for one last lap around the sports fields.
Hemmerling thanks the event’s sponsors: Albertsons; Aloha Beauty Bar and Nani Contour; Mr. and Mrs. DeRuiter; Food For Less; Fred Toro, Morongo; Gramma’s Country Kitchen; Kicks to Learn; Mr. and Mrs. Mata; Ray Valasquez; Robert Ybarra and Stater Bros. Market.
