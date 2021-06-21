Beaumont alternative ed

Video still from livestream

Student of the Year Julian Ramirez addresses classmates.

BY DAVID JAMES HEISS

Record Gazette

Beaumont’s alternative education programs held in-person commencement ceremonies June 2 at Beaumont High School’s athletic stadium.

Glen View, Beaumont’s continuation high school, had 74 graduates, and 21st Century Learning Institute, an independent study and distance learning program, had 54 students become alumni.

“Please know: your grit and resilience is why you’re here” Principal Benisha Carr told graduates of Glen View High School and 21st Century Learning. “Your intrinsic motivation and determination is why you are able to graduate today. Class of 2021, we are so proud of you. And if you don’t remember anything else said to you, please remember this: as adults, we create the world we live in and share our own environment. Go forth and leave a positive mark on the world,” and “Do it with all of your might, make good choices. Go change the world.”

Student of the Year Julian Ramirez told classmates “Giving up has never been the start of something amazing. There will be times we want to give up. We have all been there. That’s when we need to be the most motivated” and remind themselves as to why they began something in the first place. “No matter what obstacles you may face, you can do it.”

Valedictorian Miranda Pitta lauded the nurturing environment of Glen View High School, and 21st Century Learning Valedictorian Hunter Maddox praised his classmates for their victories.

The commencement ceremony is available for viewing online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZfZDax0HWc .

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.

